Bill Melugin Details More ICE Arrests of the Kinds of People Dems Are Trying to Protect

A few years ago Sen. Chuck Schumer said the quiet part out loud about the Democrats' intention of creating a "pathway to citizenship" for more than ten million people in the country illegally, and it's obvious why the Dems wanted to do that.

Advertisement

Now that President Trump is in office and we have an administration that actually enforces immigration laws, deportations are taking place and the Dems are having meltdowns because their dream of waving a wand and creating millions and millions of voters instantly is vanishing.

In the sanctuary state of Massachusetts, ICE has been taking criminal illegals into custody, and of course the Left is triggered.

Fox News' Bill Melugin has details about more of the kinds of people Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen might want to have margaritas with:

EXCLUSIVE: We joined one of more than a dozen ICE teams deployed in the Greater Boston area yesterday, where we witnessed the arrests of a previously deported child rapist living next to a playground, a Salvadoran alien on El Salvador’s most wanted list w/ an Interpol Red Notice… pic.twitter.com/eLHtBWMFS2 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 30, 2025

Here's the full post from @BillMelugin_:

EXCLUSIVE: We joined one of more than a dozen ICE teams deployed in the Greater Boston area yesterday, where we witnessed the arrests of a previously deported child rapist living next to a playground, a Salvadoran alien on El Salvador’s most wanted list w/ an Interpol Red Notice warrant for aggravated homicide, aggravated kidnapping, and robbery, a fentanyl trafficker, a second alien charged w/ aggravated child rape, another alien charged w/ rape, and another alleged child sex predator. All in a matter of hours, all of whom had been roaming freely on Massachusetts streets prior to ICE arrest, and several of whom had been released from local custody with no notice to ICE. ICE has surged resources to Boston & Massachusetts, as promised by Tom Homan, in response to sanctuary policies. ICE Boston tells us local anti-ICE activists have been interfering with their operations daily. Yesterday alone, in East Boston, ICE said one of their teams arrested a criminal alien and put him in cuffs, when a group of activists grabbed him and tried to pull him into their car. Separately, in another incident yesterday, ICE was surveilling an alien murderer’s home when a crowd surrounded them and blew their cover, forcing them to pull off of the target. I asked ICE Boston Chief Patricia Hyde what her message is to politicians who keep fighting ICE? “We’re not going away, it might take us longer, it might be harder, but we’re not going away, we’re here, we know what the American people voted for, we understand that we work for the American people, and we’re going to be here until we send everyone home,” Hyde said.

Take a bow, Dems, because there are the ones who have become your top priority. The people trying to protect criminal illegals should also be arrested.

Imagine interfering to protect a child rapist from ICE and calling yourself the good guy. Congratulations for playing a role in trauma that is going to alter the course of an innocent child’s life. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 30, 2025

The "no one is above the law" people are trying to protect criminals -- what a shocker.

NEW: The head of @ICEgov Boston tells @BillMelugin_ it is NOT uncommon to see migrants convicted of child rape roaming public streets & close to playgrounds. https://t.co/ZNi7HdhVV0 — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) May 30, 2025

And the Democrats are trying to keep it that way. Maddening.