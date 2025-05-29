Matt Taibbi Nails What 'The Original Sin' Book on the Biden Coverup Is REALLY About

Excuse Us, but WTF?! 'Expert' News Site Tries to Explain How Many Revered...
Doug P. | 2:05 PM on May 29, 2025
Meme

After spending a few years insisting that observations about Joe Biden's cognitive decline were just Republican "misinformation," "cheap fakes" or people mocking his lifelong stuttering problem, we've reached the "now it can be told" portion of the story. The same media types who helped try and carry Biden across the finish line until the debate derailed their efforts are now writing books about how bad things really were behind the scenes at the White House. 

The book "Original Sin" has the authors on a media tour and apparently Jake Tapper has offered Lara Trump an apology of sorts for basically calling her cruel during a 2020 interview for pouncing on Biden's stuttering problem.

Matt Taibbi has written about that book and "Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's mass media apologia":

We join with those who enjoyed this summary of "The Original Sin":

Nailed it!

Biden sure worked in mysterious ways! He was apparently an evil genius but cognitively impaired at the same time.

Excellent.

