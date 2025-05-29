Matt Taibbi Nails What 'The Original Sin' Book on the Biden Coverup Is REALLY About

After spending a few years insisting that observations about Joe Biden's cognitive decline were just Republican "misinformation," "cheap fakes" or people mocking his lifelong stuttering problem, we've reached the "now it can be told" portion of the story. The same media types who helped try and carry Biden across the finish line until the debate derailed their efforts are now writing books about how bad things really were behind the scenes at the White House.

The book "Original Sin" has the authors on a media tour and apparently Jake Tapper has offered Lara Trump an apology of sorts for basically calling her cruel during a 2020 interview for pouncing on Biden's stuttering problem.

Matt Taibbi has written about that book and "Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's mass media apologia":

Jake Tapper's Biden Book is Hilarious and Insane



Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's mass media apologia is leaps and bounds more demented than the book's subject, Joe Bidenhttps://t.co/3D1lWUQmBV pic.twitter.com/jMPD99PuyJ — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) May 29, 2025

We join with those who enjoyed this summary of "The Original Sin":

I love Matt Taibbi… pic.twitter.com/TmUBpLacaz — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) May 29, 2025

Nailed it!

Darn that clever cuss Joe Biden. He outfoxed all us reporters! — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) May 29, 2025

Biden sure worked in mysterious ways! He was apparently an evil genius but cognitively impaired at the same time.

Excellent.