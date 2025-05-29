'We Found It In Bags!' Dan Bongino Weighs In on James Comey's FBI Tenure and Now Playing the Victim

Former FBI Director James Comey had to have a chat with the Secret Service after he posted about a "shell formation" he claimed to have spotted on a beach that he in no way placed there himself. Comey soon ended up deleting the post claiming that he didn't know how "86 47" could be construed.

Comey deleted his threat against President Trump and posted a statement claiming he just randomly stumbled across Trump derangement syndrome shell art and had no idea what it meant.



Yes, I'm sure the guy who once ran the FBI was just clueless on this one. pic.twitter.com/CjtJIzIxDL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 15, 2025

After blowback, Comey is now playing the victim, and CNN's Wolf Blitzer was more than happy to allow him to do so:

James Comey: “When the President of the United States aims at you, it changes your life in a number of ways.”



pic.twitter.com/IGgZBKU0ih — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 29, 2025

This morning Dan Bongino, now the FBI's deputy director, was on Fox News and explained that Comey isn't just an innocent victim when it comes to his "86 47" post or possibly some other things that happened (or didn't happen) during his time as FBI director.

🚨 BREAKING: FBI now closing in on suspects in the Jan. 6th pipe bomb plot after Kash Patel and Dan Bongino reopened the investigation.



"We had two pipe bombs planted on January 6. We were told by partisan actors out there, this was the insurrection, the world was gonna fall… pic.twitter.com/phGwLfzZ05 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 29, 2025

"The place (FBI) has taken a reputational hit. There is zero question about it. There are a lot of bad actors -- one of them is still out there causing us all kinds of trouble."

Gee, who was Bongino referring to?

That brings us back to James Comey, who Bongino indicated will be the subject of possible upcoming document drops:

Dan Bongino is following the evidence…

“I don’t want you to trust me…I want you to trust the evidence…

“What’s shocked me most is the depravity of James Comey…wait till you read the stuff that comes out.” pic.twitter.com/0ZqzRkjrAx — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) May 29, 2025

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino says they found a room with evidence that seemed to be intentionally mishandled and hidden: "We found it in bags, hiding under Jim Comey's FBI, you're going to be stunned." pic.twitter.com/8Jbw2dZVDT — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 29, 2025

Bongino also said that Comey's "86 47" shell stunt caused a lot of copycat issues the bureau is having to deal with:

Deputy Director of the FBI Dan Bongino blasts James Comey:



"We have wasted countless man hours now running out tips through our tip line about people putting '8647' because of Jim Comey, because he cannot control himself and his emotions. ⁰He is a child. He is a big child."… pic.twitter.com/IY6AIV0Fns — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 29, 2025

The fact that a former FBI director put out a post that you'd expect from some random deranged lefty and then went on a media tour to whine about the blowback (and hawk a book) would indicate that yes, there's a lot more to discover about Comey's time running the bureau.