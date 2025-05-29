'We Found It In Bags!' Dan Bongino Weighs In on James Comey's FBI Tenure and Now Playing the Victim

This 'Trans' Athlete Unleashed the Woke Mob on a New Mom. It Backfired.
Doug P. | 9:24 AM on May 29, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former FBI Director James Comey had to have a chat with the Secret Service after he posted about a "shell formation" he claimed to have spotted on a beach that he in no way placed there himself. Comey soon ended up deleting the post claiming that he didn't know how "86 47" could be construed.

After blowback, Comey is now playing the victim, and CNN's Wolf Blitzer was more than happy to allow him to do so: 

This morning Dan Bongino, now the FBI's deputy director, was on Fox News and explained that Comey isn't just an innocent victim when it comes to his "86 47" post or possibly some other things that happened (or didn't happen) during his time as FBI director. 

"The place (FBI) has taken a reputational hit. There is zero question about it. There are a lot of bad actors -- one of them is still out there causing us all kinds of trouble." 

Gee, who was Bongino referring to? 

That brings us back to James Comey, who Bongino indicated will be the subject of possible upcoming document drops: 

Bongino also said that Comey's "86 47" shell stunt caused a lot of copycat issues the bureau is having to deal with: 

The fact that a former FBI director put out a post that you'd expect from some random deranged lefty and then went on a media tour to whine about the blowback (and hawk a book) would indicate that yes, there's a lot more to discover about Comey's time running the bureau. 

