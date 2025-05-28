James Comey Plays Victim Over How Trump Has 'Aimed' at Him While CNN's Wolf Blitzer Praises 'Good Advice'

Real Socialism Hasn't Been Tried: Majority of Young Americans View Socialism 'Favorably'
Doug P. | 5:40 PM on May 28, 2025
Journalism meme

Former FBI Director James Comey recently had to pay a visit to the Secret Service to help explain this mysterious "shell formation" he claims to have coincidentally stumbled across on a beach and then soon deleted:

"86 47"? What could that possibly mean?

Comey said the meaning escaped him and proved that if he was telling the truth then the country used to have an FBI director that was utterly clueless. However, he probably knew what message that was conveying. 

Because he has a book coming out Comey is still making the media rounds, and lucky for him he was on CNN with Wolf Blitzer and was allowed to play the victim all while the host played along nicely. Watch:

Here's the transcript via @WesternLensman:

“When the President of the United States aims at you, it changes your life in a number of ways."

"I've been through a lot of security threats in my career. I worry about the people that President targets who have never been through the rodeos."

"I think as a country, we ought not to let a lot of what he does freak us out. Be clear eyed about the threat, but don't let him take over your life."

BLITZER: “Good advice."

----

President Trump was targeted with multiple assass*nation attempts, yet this is the propaganda dance that Comey and CNN are partnering up to do.

Well, none of that would even have happened if Comey hadn't "aimed at" Trump first. And we're not talking about a random citizen -- this is the former FBI director. 

It's become incredibly obvious to most people and yet they just keep doing it.

Weird how that works, right?

Comey couldn't be making it more obvious if he tried. And these people (Comey along with John Brennan, James Clapper, Andrew McCabe and many others) are now relegated to exposing their TDS on cable news outlets while no longer possessing security clearances. 

