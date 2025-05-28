James Comey Plays Victim Over How Trump Has 'Aimed' at Him While CNN's Wolf Blitzer Praises 'Good Advice'

Former FBI Director James Comey recently had to pay a visit to the Secret Service to help explain this mysterious "shell formation" he claims to have coincidentally stumbled across on a beach and then soon deleted:

Comey deleted his threat against President Trump and posted a statement claiming he just randomly stumbled across Trump derangement syndrome shell art and had no idea what it meant.



Yes, I'm sure the guy who once ran the FBI was just clueless on this one. pic.twitter.com/CjtJIzIxDL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 15, 2025

"86 47"? What could that possibly mean?

Comey said the meaning escaped him and proved that if he was telling the truth then the country used to have an FBI director that was utterly clueless. However, he probably knew what message that was conveying.

Because he has a book coming out Comey is still making the media rounds, and lucky for him he was on CNN with Wolf Blitzer and was allowed to play the victim all while the host played along nicely. Watch:

🚨James Comey accuses Trump of ‘aiming' at him with personal attacks:



“When the President of the United States aims at you, it changes your life in a number of ways."



"I've been through a lot of security threats in my career. I worry about the people that President targets who… pic.twitter.com/hi3KF5Sz0t — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 28, 2025

Here's the transcript via @WesternLensman:

“When the President of the United States aims at you, it changes your life in a number of ways." "I've been through a lot of security threats in my career. I worry about the people that President targets who have never been through the rodeos." "I think as a country, we ought not to let a lot of what he does freak us out. Be clear eyed about the threat, but don't let him take over your life." BLITZER: “Good advice." ---- President Trump was targeted with multiple assass*nation attempts, yet this is the propaganda dance that Comey and CNN are partnering up to do.

Well, none of that would even have happened if Comey hadn't "aimed at" Trump first. And we're not talking about a random citizen -- this is the former FBI director.

One of these individuals called for the assassination of the president via sea shells.



Then went on every news and late night show to talk about it.



And he thinks President Trump is the problem? — Have_It_Make_Sense (@Pop_Collapse) May 28, 2025

The choreography of this interview was a study in legacy media propaganda — Blitzer teeing up Comey with every talking point then adding “Good advice!” at the end.



Incredible. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 28, 2025

It's become incredibly obvious to most people and yet they just keep doing it.

You know, it's funny, but when you go after someone to try to destroy someone's life for no good reason at all, they tend to respond.



It's called self-defense.



Comey is a straight up 🤡 — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) May 28, 2025

Weird how that works, right?

If wondering why CNN has more employees than viewers at this point, this “interview” that allows Comey to play the victim sums it up with Wolf’s two word summation. https://t.co/H44ioqDBny — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 28, 2025

YOU ARRANGED THE SHELLS ON THE BEACH, YOU TOOK THE PICTURE OF THE SHELLS, YOU POSTED IT ONLINE, YOU ARE DERANGED https://t.co/h1uDX0C6Vr — ignatz mouse🇺🇸 (@al8043209) May 28, 2025

This guy is exposing himself, finally, to the world & showing us his true colors. https://t.co/RKnOtK87Oe — Farm Lady (@farm_lady22) May 28, 2025

Comey couldn't be making it more obvious if he tried. And these people (Comey along with John Brennan, James Clapper, Andrew McCabe and many others) are now relegated to exposing their TDS on cable news outlets while no longer possessing security clearances.