ABC News' Jon Karl Trips Over Biden While Spotlighting 'Clear Trend' In Trump's Pardons

If you were visiting from another planet and didn't know anything about U.S. politics it would still be very obvious which U.S. presidents were Republican or Democrat just based on how the media's stories are framed.

Today's examples comes by way of ABC News' White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, and after what we all witnessed from the previous president we can't be very stunned by this and yet are expected to be:

Donald Trump is using his pardon power early and often — And there's a clear trend: many of his pardons are going to his supporters and political allies https://t.co/Yl211cgdF5 — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) May 29, 2025

Has Trump preemptively pardoned any family members yet or politicians from his party who headed up what amounted to politically-motivated show trials?

If only there was a recent precedent for this… https://t.co/Vsyx00sNaT pic.twitter.com/1iZVo9x2yE — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 29, 2025

Did the MSM make as big of a deal (if any at all) about Joe Biden's autopen family & friends pardon-palooza?

Preemptive pardons for family members who had never been charged with crimes, too. Marge look in the mirror, @jonkarl . Trump is not the bogey man you think he is. pic.twitter.com/fHZ1yDa07q — Dory Beutel 🇺🇸✌🏼🇺🇸 (@DoryBeutel) May 29, 2025

Biden pardoned his entire crime family



"That is why I am exercising my power under the Constitution to pardon James B. Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens, and Francis W. Biden," — Reagan rolling in his Grave (@DennisDeeUSA123) May 29, 2025

But that was "D"ifferent.