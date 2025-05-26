THERE It Is! Try Not to Get Whiplash During the Fast Pivot From Biden's Health to Trump's

If you've spent any time looking at the spin from left-wing social media, the latest example of projection has been all the gaslighting about "Trump's cognitive decline." It's absolutely ridiculous, but these are lefty Dems we're talking about so it's to be expected.

The lib media will now start to pivot in that direction in their own way, at least partly to escape how obvious they made the bias when it comes to suddenly deciding it's a safe time to cover Joe Biden's cognitive decline. Biden's condition was obvious to everybody even as the press insisted it was all "misinformation" and "cheap fakes."

The pivot is in progress:

Axios’ @AlexThomp: “While we didn’t know much about Joe Biden’s health, we know even less about Donald Trump’s health” pic.twitter.com/li3MVlf1M4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 26, 2025

You just knew it was coming!

Here comes the pivot! These people are shameless. Again- with feeling: Anyone with eyes and ears knew exactly what was happening for years. https://t.co/EqdHB9OZwL — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 26, 2025

Here we go. Raise your hand if you knew this was coming all along. — American (@AmericanEighth) May 26, 2025

::Raises hand::

Just amazing. Like this is what they wanted to talk about the whole time — Under Review (@ViewsinReview) May 26, 2025

Prepare for the release of "Original Sin II" in a few years, except it'll be about Trump and completely fictional.