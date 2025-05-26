THERE It Is! Try Not to Get Whiplash During the Fast Pivot From Biden's Health to Trump's

GRAB YER POPCORN! Julie Kelly Just Verified Gretchen Whitmer's (and FBI's) WORST Nightmare...
Doug P. | 9:35 AM on May 26, 2025
If you've spent any time looking at the spin from left-wing social media, the latest example of projection has been all the gaslighting about "Trump's cognitive decline." It's absolutely ridiculous, but these are lefty Dems we're talking about so it's to be expected. 

The lib media will now start to pivot in that direction in their own way, at least partly to escape how obvious they made the bias when it comes to suddenly deciding it's a safe time to cover Joe Biden's cognitive decline. Biden's condition was obvious to everybody even as the press insisted it was all "misinformation" and "cheap fakes."

The pivot is in progress: 

You just knew it was coming!

::Raises hand::

Prepare for the release of "Original Sin II" in a few years, except it'll be about Trump and completely fictional. 

