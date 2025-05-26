Flashback: It's Hard to Believe This Kind of 'Win Over Men' Messaging Didn't Work for the Dems

After the Democrats showed Joe Biden the door and installed Kamala Harris as the party's presidential nominee, they knew they needed to find her a running mate that would appeal to working class swing state voters, especially men. That's why Tim Walz was chosen and we're still laughing about that.

The Dems are now reportedly spending a lot of money to craft new "messaging" (translation: different ways to lie about the kinds of insanity they stand for). Apparently having cringe candidates hoping to distract voters with Beyonce and Oprah didn't do the trick.

From the NY Times:

For now, Democratic donors and strategists have been gathering at luxury hotels to discuss how to win back working-class voters, commissioning new projects that can read like anthropological studies of people from faraway places. The prospectus for one new $20 million effort, obtained by The Times, aims to reverse the erosion of Democratic support among young men, especially online. It is code-named SAM — short for “Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan” — and promises investment to “study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces.” It recommends buying advertisements in video games, among other things. “Above all, we must shift from a moralizing tone,” it urges.

Miranda Devine remembered how the Dems' previous attempts to relate to men and the working class went. Apparently the DNC didn't run it by any midwestern men before deciding this was a good idea:

The Democrats trying to relate to men: https://t.co/80pATjq6SD — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 26, 2025

Yes indeed, it was perhaps "the cringiest political ad ever created":

I present to you the cringiest political ad ever created. pic.twitter.com/P0JMI1caNS — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) October 11, 2024

It's been months and we're STILL embarrassed for the Democrats. Hard to believe that didn't move the swing state male voting demographic more towards Harris and Walz, isn't it?

We're partial to the "I eat carburators for breakfast" guy.