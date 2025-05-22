That Sound You Hear? Crickets! 'Stochastic Terrorism' Crowd Is AWFULLY Quiet Following D.C...
RFK Jr. Sinks Dem Narratives About Who Trump's Trying to Help (Working Class Voters KNEW It Too)

Doug P. | 6:20 PM on May 22, 2025
Pool via AP

President Trump had a Cabinet meeting today that was focused on MAHA -- "Make America Healthy Again." 

But the head of that effort, Secretary of Health & Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., spent part of his time shooting down a narrative the Democrats have been trying to make stick about who Trump's focused on helping. 

The "Big Beautiful Bill" passed through the House this morning and predictably the talking points from Dems are very similar: 

"Trump and the Republicans only care about helping billionaires."

RFK Jr. addressed all that during the meeting today.

The Democrats are, as usual, lying. Watch: 

Data from the November election last year confirms what RFK said. Voter sentiment reflects that the average American voter knew whose policies would help or hurt them. 

The Democrat spin is a bunch of, as Biden would say, malarkey, and working class voters knew it:

The dominant post-election 2024 narrative is that Donald Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris was delivered largely by a multiracial working-class coalition. Backed by certain numbers, this narrative has many Democrats quaking in their 2026 campaign boots. For example, the exit polls show that working-class voters, defined as voters without a college degree, split 56% for Trump to 42% for Harris. The same polls tell us that white working-class voters favored Trump over Harris by 66% to 32%, and that Trump won a larger share of working-class Black and Latino voters than he did in 2020. 

Many Democrats will of course claim that the working class voting for Trump only indicates they're uneducated and don't know any better, and those kinds of insults are at least partly why the Dems have doomed their party -- at least for now. But people know BS when they hear it, and the Democrats have been serving up heaping helpings these last few years and nobody wants it. 

Meanwhile last year, the Democrats were bragging about having the support of more ultra-rich than Trump. 

Here's a fun game. Take any prominent Democrat who says Trump and the Republicans cater to billionaires and then search for photos of them sucking up to George and/or Alex Soros. The Dems are everything they accuse the Republicans of being and so much more. 

