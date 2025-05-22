Palestine Legal Attorney Dylan Saba Slammed for Calling Jewish Deaths an Occupational Haza...
DRAG HER! AOC Gets Reminded Her Anti-Israel Rhetoric Is to Blame for D.C....
The Media's Panic Over Trump's Oval Office Meeting Is Unbelievable
Scott Jennings Brutally OWNS Kamala By Reminding Us What SHE Would Say as...
NY Times Reports Motive Unknown After Man Shouting 'Free Palestine' Killed 2 Near...
ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! TODAY ONLY
Ilhan Omar CONDEMNS DC Shooting ... JUST KIDDING. Here's What She Really Did...
HAAA! S.E. Cupp Scolds the LEFT for Holding Jake Tapper Accountable and WOW,...
VIP
Chuck Schumer Having a Big, Beautiful Hissy Fit Means Something Good Is Happening
South Africa's President Walked Into the Oval Office. What Trump Said Left Him...
Trump in the Middle-East - What Comes Next? This Week on Capitol Hill...
DAMNING Must-Read Thread Includes Heartbreaking Receipts Showing How 'Jew Hate' Became So...
'EDUCATE Yourself!' Harmeet K. Dhillon SCHOOLS Rep Jasmine Crockett on What Is and...
Watching Marco Rubio Truth Nuking Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Student Visas Will...

Karoline Leavitt Has a Message for Dems Still Crying About Deporting Dangerous Illegal Aliens

Doug P. | 2:50 PM on May 22, 2025
Twitchy

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has rattled off another list of the kinds of people the Democrats have decided to make their top priority: Criminal illegal aliens. The Dems are also having fits that these people are being deported. 

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a reminder right to the face of Sen. Chris Van Hollen about the kinds of "priorities" the Democrats have:

The Dems continue to have meltdowns over the deportation of people they had hoped to turn into voters, and they're also furious at the student visas of campus agitators and terrorist sympathizers being revoked. 

Today Leavitt had a message for the Democrats who are continuing to have meltdowns: Keep crying because we're going to continue to enforce immigration laws: 

Recommended

DRAG HER! AOC Gets Reminded Her Anti-Israel Rhetoric Is to Blame for D.C. Israel Embassy Shooting
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

"America and Americans first" will continue if the Dems like it or not. 

Leavitt smacks down Dem and media BS almost as effortlessly as KJP and Psaki could tell monumental lies with straight faces.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DRAG HER! AOC Gets Reminded Her Anti-Israel Rhetoric Is to Blame for D.C. Israel Embassy Shooting
Amy Curtis
Palestine Legal Attorney Dylan Saba Slammed for Calling Jewish Deaths an Occupational Hazard
justmindy
Scott Jennings Brutally OWNS Kamala By Reminding Us What SHE Would Say as President After DC Shooting
Sam J.
HAAA! S.E. Cupp Scolds the LEFT for Holding Jake Tapper Accountable and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
DAMNING Must-Read Thread Includes Heartbreaking Receipts Showing How 'Jew Hate' Became So Normalized
Sam J.
'EDUCATE Yourself!' Harmeet K. Dhillon SCHOOLS Rep Jasmine Crockett on What Is and Is NOT DOJ-Worthy
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DRAG HER! AOC Gets Reminded Her Anti-Israel Rhetoric Is to Blame for D.C. Israel Embassy Shooting Amy Curtis
Advertisement