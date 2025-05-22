Karoline Leavitt Has a Message for Dems Still Crying About Deporting Dangerous Illegal Aliens

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has rattled off another list of the kinds of people the Democrats have decided to make their top priority: Criminal illegal aliens. The Dems are also having fits that these people are being deported.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered a reminder right to the face of Sen. Chris Van Hollen about the kinds of "priorities" the Democrats have:

🚨 LMAO! Secretary Rubio just OBLITERATED Chris Van Hollen after the Democrat Senator says “I regret voting for you”



“Your regret for voting for me confirms I’m doing a good job,” Rubio said



“We’ve been deporting GANG MEMBERS. Including the one you had MARGARITAS with!” 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HAEY2wjXKz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 20, 2025

The Dems continue to have meltdowns over the deportation of people they had hoped to turn into voters, and they're also furious at the student visas of campus agitators and terrorist sympathizers being revoked.

Today Leavitt had a message for the Democrats who are continuing to have meltdowns: Keep crying because we're going to continue to enforce immigration laws:

The left is still crying about the deportation of dangerous, criminal aliens.



The White House's response? CRY MORE.



"No matter how upset this makes Democrats, we will continue to deport these monsters to keep Americans safe." pic.twitter.com/Bi8HQqXAzh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 22, 2025

"America and Americans first" will continue if the Dems like it or not.

She is so good at her job - almost makes you forget the KJP and Jen Psaki years. https://t.co/nGSVOTenSx — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) May 22, 2025

Leavitt smacks down Dem and media BS almost as effortlessly as KJP and Psaki could tell monumental lies with straight faces.