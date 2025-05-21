BUSTED: NBC News DELETED Lying Post About Babies Dying Due to Lack of...
VIP
BRUTAL: Lee Zeldin TRIGGERS Dem Sen. Whitehouse With 'Green Slush Fund Scam' AND Trump Reality Checks

Doug P. | 3:40 PM on May 21, 2025
Meme screenshot

Lee Zeldin made Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse so angry today we won't be surprised if the unhinged Rhode Island Democrat is now trying to obtain a copy of the EPA chief's high school yearbook. 

One of the multiple Senate Democrats Zeldin took a wrecking ball to today at a hearing was Sheldon Whitehouse, who was irate in part that this administration is doing away with the waste, fraud and abuse that Dems like Whitehouse love so much. Watch:

"The American taxpayers put President Trump in office because of people like you."

Bingo! 

If Whitehouse wants to know just one of the many reasons Trump won in November he and his Dem pals should just go look in a mirror. Zeldin had this to say later: 

Whitehouse and the Dems are making it abundantly clear today that they are the poster children for government waste and abuse. 

Zeldin and Rubio are two of the most recent Trump administration officials who have eaten the Democrats' lunch for them. 

