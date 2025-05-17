WaPo Sounds Alarm About Trump's Actions Forcing Thousands of Federal Gov't 'Experts' to Flee

Ever since Donald Trump took office and DOGE started doing its thing the media have been going above and beyond the call of duty to sound the alarm about what might happen to the country if the federal government doesn't remain bloated and inefficient.

The Washington Post's latest attempt to protect bureaucratic bloat has been published.

“Trump’s actions are pushing thousands of experts to flee government” https://t.co/fzN7R6C1CP — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) May 17, 2025

"Experience and knowledgeable" federal staffers are leaving, according to the Post:

Across the federal government, DOGE’s push for early retirement and voluntary separation is fueling an exodus of experienced, knowledgeable staffers unlike anything in living memory, according to longtime staffers. https://t.co/a5fh1LaHxh — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 17, 2025

Ah yes, "the experts." When have they ever done us wrong?

I don’t know exactly why but the unironic use of the term “experts” in circumstances like this always makes me guffaw — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 17, 2025

This kind of thing is apparently supposed to make us very concerned:

A Treasury spokeswoman said in a statement that the departures from the IRS will leave the agency with about the same level of staffing it had before President Joe Biden expanded its ranks from 79,431 to 102,309 employees.

If you're trying to alarm regular people, WaPo, you're doing it wrong.

The media never take the "but you're losing experienced, knowledgeable workers" sympathy approach when Democrats kill pipeline jobs, but they sure do when it comes to some related federal government jobs:

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, part of the Transportation Department which coordinates responses to gas leaks and chemical spills, lost more than half of its senior executives to the first resignation offer, according to an email obtained by The Post. Departures include the executive director, the deputy chief counsel, the head of the Office of Pipeline Safety, two associate administrators and two top advisers, the email says.

Somehow we're guessing the country will survive the federal workforce being trimmed slightly.

So you're telling me we are losing the people who ran the country into the ground and helped propagate a massively inefficient bureaucracy.



And that's a bad thing? https://t.co/1oY56uV6CT — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 17, 2025

Besides, if they're "experts" they should have no problem getting private sector gigs. Unless of course they're "experts" in red tape and bureaucracy, which is certainly possible.

That anybody can still use the term “experts” in ANY context without laughing is a bit surprising. — Cruadin (@cruadin) May 17, 2025

The Post doesn't know what the term "experts" now makes many people automatically think.

Bureaucrats who have never had jobs lament that other bureaucrats who have never had jobs are leaving. — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) May 17, 2025

"Ya gotta pump those numbers up."