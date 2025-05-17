Crime Pays: Disgraced Judge Hannah Dugan Sets Up Legal Grift Fund (Check Out...
SCOTUS Punts Tren de Aragua Case Back to Appeals Court (After 650 Hours),...
NBC News Dismayed to Learn Pope Is, In Fact, Catholic
'Deep State Defending Their Own': John Brennan Vouches for Integrity of James '86...
UH OH: Harry Enten Has Some BAD News for Trump-Hating Democrats
Here's a Minute Worth of Scott Jennings 'Red Pilling Bill Maher's Audience' About...
VIP
CBS, NBC Report the Hur Audio Indicates There Might Have Been an Effort...
Joe Concha Dug Up a Doozy From The Atlantic About Biden and the...
Flashback: Joe Scarborough Ranted that Robert Hur Lied About Biden’s Mental Health for...
Flashback: Kamala Harris' Slams on Robert Hur Were WEAPONS GRADE Projection
VIP
Flashback: Jamie Raskin Badmouthed Robert Hur on CNN Despite Knowing He Told the...
Starving for Attention: Student Mad Her Pro-Palestine Hunger Strike is Being Ignored by...
Flashback: Adam Schiff Raged at Special Counsel Robert Hur for Telling the Truth...
ICE Water: Illegal Alien Evader Goes on a Short-Lived Aquatic Adventure in North...

WaPo Sounds Alarm About Trump's Actions Forcing Thousands of Federal Gov't 'Experts' to Flee

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on May 17, 2025

Ever since Donald Trump took office and DOGE started doing its thing the media have been going above and beyond the call of duty to sound the alarm about what might happen to the country if the federal government doesn't remain bloated and inefficient. 

Advertisement

The Washington Post's latest attempt to protect bureaucratic bloat has been published. 

"Experience and knowledgeable" federal staffers are leaving, according to the Post: 

Ah yes, "the experts." When have they ever done us wrong?

This kind of thing is apparently supposed to make us very concerned:

A Treasury spokeswoman said in a statement that the departures from the IRS will leave the agency with about the same level of staffing it had before President Joe Biden expanded its ranks from 79,431 to 102,309 employees.

If you're trying to alarm regular people, WaPo, you're doing it wrong.

The media never take the "but you're losing experienced, knowledgeable workers" sympathy approach when Democrats kill pipeline jobs, but they sure do when it comes to some related federal government jobs:

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, part of the Transportation Department which coordinates responses to gas leaks and chemical spills, lost more than half of its senior executives to the first resignation offer, according to an email obtained by The Post. Departures include the executive director, the deputy chief counsel, the head of the Office of Pipeline Safety, two associate administrators and two top advisers, the email says.

Recommended

Crime Pays: Disgraced Judge Hannah Dugan Sets Up Legal Grift Fund (Check Out Who CAN'T Donate, Too)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Somehow we're guessing the country will survive the federal workforce being trimmed slightly. 

Besides, if they're "experts" they should have no problem getting private sector gigs. Unless of course they're "experts" in red tape and bureaucracy, which is certainly possible.

The Post doesn't know what the term "experts" now makes many people automatically think.

"Ya gotta pump those numbers up."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Crime Pays: Disgraced Judge Hannah Dugan Sets Up Legal Grift Fund (Check Out Who CAN'T Donate, Too)
Amy Curtis
NBC News Dismayed to Learn Pope Is, In Fact, Catholic
Amy Curtis
Here's a Minute Worth of Scott Jennings 'Red Pilling Bill Maher's Audience' About the Trump Doctrine
Doug P.
SCOTUS Punts Tren de Aragua Case Back to Appeals Court (After 650 Hours), 7-2
Brett T.
UH OH: Harry Enten Has Some BAD News for Trump-Hating Democrats
Amy Curtis
Joe Concha Dug Up a Doozy From The Atlantic About Biden and the Hur Report
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Crime Pays: Disgraced Judge Hannah Dugan Sets Up Legal Grift Fund (Check Out Who CAN'T Donate, Too) Amy Curtis
Advertisement