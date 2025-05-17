'Deep State Defending Their Own': John Brennan Vouches for Integrity of James '86...
UH OH: Harry Enten Has Some BAD News for Trump-Hating Democrats
VIP
CBS, NBC Report the Hur Audio Indicates There Might Have Been an Effort...
Joe Concha Dug Up a Doozy From The Atlantic About Biden and the...
Flashback: Joe Scarborough Ranted that Robert Hur Lied About Biden’s Mental Health for...
Flashback: Kamala Harris' Slams on Robert Hur Were WEAPONS GRADE Projection
VIP
Flashback: Jamie Raskin Badmouthed Robert Hur on CNN Despite Knowing He Told the...
Starving for Attention: Student Mad Her Pro-Palestine Hunger Strike is Being Ignored by...
Flashback: Adam Schiff Raged at Special Counsel Robert Hur for Telling the Truth...
ICE Water: Illegal Alien Evader Goes on a Short-Lived Aquatic Adventure in North...
VIP
Life Is Pain, but It’s Also Love, Laughter, and Light
John Fetterman's Latest Pro-Israel Post Shows Why His Fellow Dems Are NOW Attacking...
BREAKING: Portions of Biden’s Forgetful Interview With Robert Hur Has Been Released (LISTE...
OLYMPIC Mistake: L.A. City Council Approves $30 Airport, Hotel Worker Minimum Wage by...

Here's a Minute Worth of Scott Jennings 'Red Pilling Bill Maher's Audience' About the Trump Doctrine

Doug P. | 1:45 PM on May 17, 2025
Twitter

Highlights from Scott Jennings usually happen on CNN where he regularly schools the Left, much to their chagrin. Such was the case earlier this week when Jennings reminded the Democrats that unless they can find the will and a way to stop being insane, they'll keep losing:

Advertisement

But today's clip of Jennings dropping truth bombs comes by way of the Bill Maher show.

Jennings spoke about what "the new Trump Doctrine" entails and even Maher's audience broke into applause: 

Red pilling detected.

Recommended

UH OH: Harry Enten Has Some BAD News for Trump-Hating Democrats
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

"Seismic shift" indeed!

Let's keep it going until the insanity is confined to the far fringe -- a place where they don't hold political power.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UH OH: Harry Enten Has Some BAD News for Trump-Hating Democrats
Amy Curtis
Joe Concha Dug Up a Doozy From The Atlantic About Biden and the Hur Report
Doug P.
'Deep State Defending Their Own': John Brennan Vouches for Integrity of James '86 47' Comey
Doug P.
Bad Optics: New Orleans Police Officer Causes a Spectacle During Presser for Escaped Inmates
Warren Squire
Flashback: Joe Scarborough Ranted that Robert Hur Lied About Biden’s Mental Health for a Job Promotion
Warren Squire
Starving for Attention: Student Mad Her Pro-Palestine Hunger Strike is Being Ignored by Her School
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
UH OH: Harry Enten Has Some BAD News for Trump-Hating Democrats Amy Curtis
Advertisement