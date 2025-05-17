Here's a Minute Worth of Scott Jennings 'Red Pilling Bill Maher's Audience' About the Trump Doctrine

Highlights from Scott Jennings usually happen on CNN where he regularly schools the Left, much to their chagrin. Such was the case earlier this week when Jennings reminded the Democrats that unless they can find the will and a way to stop being insane, they'll keep losing:

Dear Democrats,



Until you shed your allegiance to illegal aliens, boys in girls' sports and higher taxes, you're going to continue LOSING to common sense. pic.twitter.com/sPCvnnw1tV — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 16, 2025

But today's clip of Jennings dropping truth bombs comes by way of the Bill Maher show.

Jennings spoke about what "the new Trump Doctrine" entails and even Maher's audience broke into applause:

President Trump has flipped "war and peace" to "peace and war" — and even people on the left are getting on board.



When even @billmaher's @RealTimers audience is applauding the new Trump doctrine, it's clear a seismic shift is underway. pic.twitter.com/PrjMn8CRCn — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 17, 2025

Red pilling detected.

Scott Jennings is red pilling Bill Maher's audience. Holy applause 👏🏼 @ScottJenningsKY pic.twitter.com/i1NvjkEWOa — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 17, 2025

"Seismic shift" indeed!

I'm thrilled to Bill's audience respond to your comments, Scott. Common sense is starting to infect more and more. This country might heal enough in 4 years to survive. — Sturgeon Moon🌕 Gardens (@AndySturgeon7) May 17, 2025

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 17, 2025

Let's keep it going until the insanity is confined to the far fringe -- a place where they don't hold political power.