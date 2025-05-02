Protesters Near Trump's Alabama Commencement Speech Looked Like the 'Worst Tailgate Ever'

Billionaire Blimp J.B. Pritzker: Taxpayers Must Repay the Student Loans of 1.6 Million...
Doug P. | 9:42 AM on May 02, 2025
Meme screenshot

Yesterday President Trump delivered the commencement address at the University of Alabama, and he was introduced by former coach Nick Saban:

The grads were treated to Trump's patented dance move:

Naturally there were protesters gathered nearby who didn't want graduates to hear super controversial messages like these:

"Literally Hitler" everybody!

Clay Travis said the protesters gathered looked like the worst tailgate ever. Watch and roll your eyes:

The "Trump preys on the uneducated" sign was a special touch considering the people at the commencement who were cheering for the president were graduating from college. 

The tables have turned, that's for sure.

You get what you pay for.

