Protesters Near Trump's Alabama Commencement Speech Looked Like the 'Worst Tailgate Ever'

Yesterday President Trump delivered the commencement address at the University of Alabama, and he was introduced by former coach Nick Saban:

Legendary coach Nick Saban introduces President @realDonaldTrump at the University of Alabama’s commencement, sharing a memorable story from the 2017 championship team's White House visit. pic.twitter.com/oWF8oOFwbV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 2, 2025

The grads were treated to Trump's patented dance move:

It never gets old! 😎 pic.twitter.com/n4OhJmzmE5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 2, 2025

Naturally there were protesters gathered nearby who didn't want graduates to hear super controversial messages like these:

President @realDonaldTrump: “If you are here today, and think that you are too young to do something great, let me tell you that you are wrong...In America, with drive and ambition, young people can do anything." pic.twitter.com/YhUBHdIUqO — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 2, 2025

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I think you have a chance to be the greatest generation in the history of our country...You learned a lot about winning here at Alabama, and now we need you to help win for America." 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FQJ4RFEJYo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 2, 2025

"Literally Hitler" everybody!

Clay Travis said the protesters gathered looked like the worst tailgate ever. Watch and roll your eyes:

Protesters showed up at Alabama for Trump’s speech. It looks like the worst tailgate ever: pic.twitter.com/N3kPdROA6G — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 2, 2025

The "Trump preys on the uneducated" sign was a special touch considering the people at the commencement who were cheering for the president were graduating from college.

Yikes. And all the young people inside went wild. The future is bright! — DrRiverSong (@DrRiverSong) May 2, 2025

The tables have turned, that's for sure.

Looks like they only gave em $50 instead of $200 to show up. So enthusiastic. https://t.co/TVjFIuQWqx — RogueIsland (@RogueIsland13) May 2, 2025

You get what you pay for.