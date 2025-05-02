CNN's Van Jones Asks Black Trump Supporters If They Regret Their Votes (RIP to THAT Narrative)

WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George...
Doug P. | 2:10 PM on May 02, 2025
Meme screenshot

One of the latest desperate Democrat talking points is that suddenly Trump supporters regret their votes. 

Nobody believes that outside of the delusional Left-wing bubble, but that's not stopping them from trying. A couple of fairly recent examples of the gaslighting effort: 

In fact nobody who voted for Trump wishes the Queen of Cringe Kamala Harris was in the White House. But they're trying anyway:

Somebody check to see what's in that Shirley Temple he's drinking.

CNN's numbers guy had previously debunked the BS narrative that Trump supporters en masse are regretting their votes, but just to drive the final nail into the coffin of that talking point, here's Van Jones asking three more Trump voters the same question. Watch: 

Hey, some credit to them for even airing stuff like this. Maybe the tide has officially turned. 

Womp Womp!

Ditto for us. 

Same goes for younger voters. Promises made, promises kept -- it's pretty simple.

