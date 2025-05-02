CNN's Van Jones Asks Black Trump Supporters If They Regret Their Votes (RIP to THAT Narrative)

One of the latest desperate Democrat talking points is that suddenly Trump supporters regret their votes.

Nobody believes that outside of the delusional Left-wing bubble, but that's not stopping them from trying. A couple of fairly recent examples of the gaslighting effort:

🤣 "I bet you there are a lot of people that voted for Trump... that wish that Kamala Harris is in the White House."



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Y4nGQzb5Ha — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2025

In fact nobody who voted for Trump wishes the Queen of Cringe Kamala Harris was in the White House. But they're trying anyway:

Trump supporters are ALREADY regretting their votes! pic.twitter.com/8CB0mxEGKM — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 15, 2024

Somebody check to see what's in that Shirley Temple he's drinking.

CNN's numbers guy had previously debunked the BS narrative that Trump supporters en masse are regretting their votes, but just to drive the final nail into the coffin of that talking point, here's Van Jones asking three more Trump voters the same question. Watch:

CNN's Van Jones asks three Trump voters if they would vote for Trump again…



pic.twitter.com/yYbW6khCIM — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 2, 2025

Hey, some credit to them for even airing stuff like this. Maybe the tide has officially turned.

🚨NEW: 3 Black Trump Voters tell CNN's Van Jones they'd vote for him again if given a do-over🚨



"1,000% absolutely yes!" @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/2gY5cN5hp0 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 2, 2025

Womp Womp!

There is not one Trump supporter that I know of, who regrets their vote. https://t.co/HBsJY2QQZk — Joy (@missjoynicole) May 2, 2025

Ditto for us.

Sorry @VanJones68 But @realDonaldTrump is doing exactly what he campaigned on. Democrats are losing black voters. Decades of fake promises! — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) May 2, 2025

Same goes for younger voters. Promises made, promises kept -- it's pretty simple.