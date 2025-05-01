Tulsi Gabbard's Reaction After Megyn Kelly Asked About Revoking Hillary's Clearance Says It ALL

In March the Trump White House announced that a whole bunch of security clearances were being revoked, including Hillary Clinton's:

I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information: Antony Blinken, Jacob Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, Andrew Weissmann, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Cheney, Kamala Harris, Adam Kinzinger, Fiona Hill, Alexander Vindman, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and any other member of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s family. Therefore, I hereby direct every executive department and agency head to take all additional action as necessary and consistent with existing law to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals and to immediately rescind their access to classified information. I also direct all executive department and agency heads to revoke unescorted access to secure United States Government facilities from these individuals.

You might say that Hillary's clearance has been wiped, like with a cloth or something.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard was on with Megyn Kelly and asked about revoking Hillary's clearance. The reactions of both of them say it all:

Megyn Kelly asks Tulsi Gabbard about removing Hillary Clinton’s security clearance and she cracks up. pic.twitter.com/hhHVPTfD2v — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 1, 2025

Perfection.

"I smiled"

So did we, @TulsiGabbard. So did we. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 1, 2025

The smiles on those two are just the best. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 1, 2025

Clinton certainly won't be smiling if she sees that video, and we hope that happens.

This had to be soooo satisfying. 😊 https://t.co/NzP0ekBaRJ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 1, 2025

😂😂😂 Everyone should have fun at work! 😎 https://t.co/GcD7EvA5Rh — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) May 1, 2025

It's important to enjoy your job.