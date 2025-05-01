Grab Your Popcorn! Joe Biden to Sit Down With ABC for First Post-POTUS...
Judge Says Trump’s Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Is Unlawful as There Is No...
Uhhh, Who Wants to Tell Her? Jasmine Crockett Asks 'Imagine If Other Countries...
Didn't Age Well: Rep. Ted Lieu: ‘Mike Waltz Is Out. Hegseth, You're Next’
TDS by Association: Scott Jennings Sings Praises of Elon Musk and DOGE As...
Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't...
VIP
Oh, Look! Oliver Darcy Is Still a Big Ol' Baby
'I Couldn't Pay You to Live There:' Stephen Miller Drops TRUTH on White...
'These People Are Insane': Guess What Sen. Tim Kaine Thinks Would Stop the...
She's a PEACH! Ilhan Omar Tells Daily Caller Reporter to Eff Off, Doubles...
Hand the Man a Mirror! Gavin Newsom Is Looking for What Went Wrong...
Wait ... WTF?! Dem Rep. Hank Johnson Who Thought Guam Would CAPSIZE Goes...
'Somebody Got to Her': Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Father Just Dropped a BOMBSHELL...
VIP
New York's Insane Liberal/Lefty Governance Has Worked Out Great (for Florida)

Tulsi Gabbard's Reaction After Megyn Kelly Asked About Revoking Hillary's Clearance Says It ALL

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on May 01, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

In March the Trump White House announced that a whole bunch of security clearances were being revoked, including Hillary Clinton's

I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information:  Antony Blinken, Jacob Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, Andrew Weissmann, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Cheney, Kamala Harris, Adam Kinzinger, Fiona Hill, Alexander Vindman, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and any other member of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s family.  Therefore, I hereby direct every executive department and agency head to take all additional action as necessary and consistent with existing law to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals and to immediately rescind their access to classified information.  I also direct all executive department and agency heads to revoke unescorted access to secure United States Government facilities from these individuals.

Advertisement

You might say that Hillary's clearance has been wiped, like with a cloth or something. 

DNI Tulsi Gabbard was on with Megyn Kelly and asked about revoking Hillary's clearance. The reactions of both of them say it all: 

Perfection.

Clinton certainly won't be smiling if she sees that video, and we hope that happens.

It's important to enjoy your job.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't Go Well AT ALL
Grateful Calvin
Uhhh, Who Wants to Tell Her? Jasmine Crockett Asks 'Imagine If Other Countries Sent People Here'
Grateful Calvin
Didn't Age Well: Rep. Ted Lieu: ‘Mike Waltz Is Out. Hegseth, You're Next’
Brett T.
Judge Says Trump’s Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Is Unlawful as There Is No Invasion
Brett T.
TDS by Association: Scott Jennings Sings Praises of Elon Musk and DOGE As Only He Can (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
'I Couldn't Pay You to Live There:' Stephen Miller Drops TRUTH on White House Press Corps Hypocrites
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't Go Well AT ALL Grateful Calvin
Advertisement