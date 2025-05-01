Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't...
'These People Are Insane': Guess What Sen. Tim Kaine Thinks Would Stop the 'Slide Toward Tyranny'

Doug P. | 3:20 PM on May 01, 2025
meme

The look of Democrats championing for the return of deported illegal alien and MS-13 member Abrego Garcia just keeps getting worse and yet they continue to double and triple down. The Left's "priorities" couldn't be more clear, even as details about Garcia keep getting worse:

The latest document, which was obtained and reviewed by Fox News Digital, adds to the mounting evidence against Abrego Garcia and alleges that his wife accused him of verbal and physical abuse against her and mental abuse against her children. 

The petition for protection form filed in Maryland by Jennifer Vasquez Sura has boxes checked for "acts of abuse," including kicking, slapping, shoving, mental injury of a child and detaining against will.

Joe Biden once called people like this "model citizens," and clearly the Democrats agree.

Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine is now saying that if Garcia isn't brought back to the U.S., America's "slide toward tyranny" will accelerate. Video via @tomselliott: 

Yep, keep it up, Dems -- this is a real good look!

It's an amazing thing to watch a political party insist on staying this out of touch, not that we'll try and stop them.

Right?

Being insane is now a mainstream position in the Democratic Party. 

