'These People Are Insane': Guess What Sen. Tim Kaine Thinks Would Stop the 'Slide Toward Tyranny'

The look of Democrats championing for the return of deported illegal alien and MS-13 member Abrego Garcia just keeps getting worse and yet they continue to double and triple down. The Left's "priorities" couldn't be more clear, even as details about Garcia keep getting worse:

The latest document, which was obtained and reviewed by Fox News Digital, adds to the mounting evidence against Abrego Garcia and alleges that his wife accused him of verbal and physical abuse against her and mental abuse against her children. The petition for protection form filed in Maryland by Jennifer Vasquez Sura has boxes checked for "acts of abuse," including kicking, slapping, shoving, mental injury of a child and detaining against will.

Joe Biden once called people like this "model citizens," and clearly the Democrats agree.

Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine is now saying that if Garcia isn't brought back to the U.S., America's "slide toward tyranny" will accelerate. Video via @tomselliott:

Sen. Tim Kaine: If Trump doesn’t bring Abrego Garcia back to the United States, “we are on a slide toward tyranny” pic.twitter.com/ELFPcgRcpy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 1, 2025

Yep, keep it up, Dems -- this is a real good look!

I’m no James Carville but it seems investing your dwindling political capital in repatriating an illegal alien gangbanger is not the surefire path to political redemption Democrats are envisioning https://t.co/5lGWgccKoi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 1, 2025

It's an amazing thing to watch a political party insist on staying this out of touch, not that we'll try and stop them.

I hope they keep this stupidity up for as long as possible. Great look for the Democrats. — AnonRoberto (@AnonSaged) May 1, 2025

Right?

They're STILL going on about this guy??? — John S. Walsh (@jswriter65) May 1, 2025

These people are insane — GeronL (@geronl) May 1, 2025

Being insane is now a mainstream position in the Democratic Party.