Stephen Miller Rips Latest Example of Judges' Waging 'Legal Insurrection Against Nat'l Sovereignty'

Doug P. | 9:44 AM on May 01, 2025
Meme

Watching federal judges who were completely silent when Biden, Harris and Mayorkas were allowing people to stream illegally across the border and into the U.S. by the millions suddenly try to stop the Trump administration from enforcing immigration laws has been nothing short of maddening. 

Here's the latest activist judge who stepped in to try and help the Democrats keep their top priority -- illegal aliens -- from being deported:

Trump adviser Stephen Miller summed up perfectly the unprecedented lengths these judges are going in order to stop this administration from enforcing federal laws:

Here's that full post if you can't see it all above:

It takes days or weeks to obtain a single warrant for a single criminal search. Requiring a warrant for Border Patrol to conduct an interdiction of an illegal alien is an act of legal insurrection against national sovereignty. Never in the history of our country or any country has a criminal judicial warrant been required to stop a foreign trespasser from invading your territory. Congress, indeed, has explicitly EXCLUDED all such procedures for alien removals. This is madness.

Madness, and then some.

Activist judges are trying to stop Trump from implementing his agenda and thwart the will of the people. There's a word for that and the Democrats used to like to use it a lot.

