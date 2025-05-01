'LMAO'! Karoline Leavitt's Take on Kamala Harris' Cringey Speech Is Politely Brutal

Since the November election, Kamala Harris had been keeping a fairly low profile, but apparently people have been "clamoring for Kamala's voice." Is that so? Um, nah.

Advertisement

There is not. There has, in fact, never, ever been less of a clamoring for anything that is on offer. In the history of clamoring, no people has ever clamored less than the American people are clamoring for Kamala Harris’s voice. She is clamorless. She is a hollow clamoree. pic.twitter.com/dStanHYBm8 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 30, 2025

That was according to a former Harris adviser, and it looks like Kamala actually believed that because this week the former Dem presidential candidate decided it was a good idea to deliver a speech that at least in part took on Trump's first 100 days.

Harris thought America didn't cringe enough last year, apparently:

Man, this is hard to watch.



Is this how Kamala Harris wants to make her debut back into the public spotlight? pic.twitter.com/i9Ii9IwQG7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2025

What did the Trump White House think about Harris' remarks?

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt summed it up perfectly:

🤣🔥Karoline Leavitt on Kamala Harris:



"We encourage Kamala Harris to continue going out and do speaking engagements." pic.twitter.com/euoeKBMGO1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2025

Ah, bipartisanship!

And maybe Tim "man code" Walz could join Harris just for old times' sake.

🤣🤣 LMAO



Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt: "I think I speak for everyone at the White House: we encourage Kamala Harris to continue going out and doing speaking engagements." pic.twitter.com/3bZJ0bdGSA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 1, 2025

Another mic drop moment from Leavitt.

I love how she’s so sweet and kindly hands them their own ass. 😆 https://t.co/aOD3N8HpQc — SASSHOLE🗣💨 (@TheRealReeb74) May 1, 2025

Absolutely—her public appearances only highlight the clear differences in vision and leadership between her and President Trump. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) May 1, 2025

It was nice of Harris to come out one more time to remind voters why they made the correct choice.