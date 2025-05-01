'LMAO'! Karoline Leavitt's Take on Kamala Harris' Cringey Speech Is Politely Brutal

Oh NO They Di'int! Community Notes Drops the MOTHER of All Corrections on...
Doug P. | 11:39 AM on May 01, 2025
Screenshot via The White House

Since the November election, Kamala Harris had been keeping a fairly low profile, but apparently people have been "clamoring for Kamala's voice." Is that so? Um, nah.

That was according to a former Harris adviser, and it looks like Kamala actually believed that because this week the former Dem presidential candidate decided it was a good idea to deliver a speech that at least in part took on Trump's first 100 days

Harris thought America didn't cringe enough last year, apparently: 

What did the Trump White House think about Harris' remarks?

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt summed it up perfectly:

Ah, bipartisanship!

And maybe Tim "man code" Walz could join Harris just for old times' sake. 

Another mic drop moment from Leavitt.

It was nice of Harris to come out one more time to remind voters why they made the correct choice.

