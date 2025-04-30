YIKES: Marco Rubio Tells Trump and Cabinet Members What's In the Biden State Dept. Files He Found

You might remember the short-lived position inside the Biden administration that was called "disinformation czar," and that person was named Nina Jankowicz. The job didn't exist long because basically Team Biden got caught having a government censorship department, but that obviously didn't stop them from continuing those efforts.

These days, when a Democrat says "misinformation" that is almost always defined as "true information that isn't helpful to the Left's desired narrative."

At today's White House Cabinet meeting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained how he discovered the Biden State Department was keeping files on American citizens, who were referred to in mega-Orwellian fashion as "vectors of disinformation." According to Rubio there was even a file on somebody in the room:

Here's the full post from our great team @Townhallcom:

Secretary Rubio just announced that he found DOZENS of files kept by Joe Biden's State Department that classified American citizens as "vectors of disinformation" — with the intention of censoring them. That's not all. Marco Rubio says that there's someone in President Trump's cabinet meeting RIGHT NOW that was being monitored. "There's at least one person at THIS TABLE TODAY who had a dossier in that building..." Joe Biden's administration was corrupt ALL THE WAY THROUGH! @JDVance : "Was it me, or @elonmusk ?!"

The Dems sure do love their dossiers.

I'm guessing it was @TulsiGabbard. The Biden Administration was contemptible. — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) April 30, 2025

Contemptable, and then some.

NUTS but not surprising. 👇



Anyone who followed the Covid censorship tactics knows what they were capable of. https://t.co/4fpmBTACjC — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 30, 2025

There needs to be accountability. Just pointing it out and moving on isn't going to cut it.

But yet, our side is the Nazi regime, right? https://t.co/wBYWLklD8f — Dan Fabrizi (@DanFabrizi) April 30, 2025

Everything Biden, Harris and the Democrats said about Trump and Republicans was, as usual, 100 percent pure projection.