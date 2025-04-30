Just HOW BAD Is Polling? Report Says Hakeem Jeffries Doesn't Want Any More...
Hakeem Jeffries Says People Everywhere He Goes Ask Him About Trump’s Mental Health

Jonathan Turley Finds Dems' Hyperventilating About Presidential Corruption Coming YEARS Too Late

Doug P. | 2:11 PM on April 30, 2025
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

Donald Trump was sworn into his second term at noon on January 20th. By 12:01 p.m. on that same day the Democrats had already declared his new administration to be the most corrupt in U.S. and possibly world history, including Venezuela and South Sudan. 

Elizabeth Warren is among those trying to make everybody believe Trump's the most corrupt president ever, but it makes more sense when you realize that part of the Democrat definition of presidential "corruption" these days is cutting government waste and enforcing federal immigration laws:

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley finds Warren and the Dems' sudden lame and desperate "corruption" allegations interesting coming off many years of ignoring the "Biden crime family":

The media has also played their usual part as well:

The media used to like to report that there was "no evidence" of Biden family corruption, and here are those "journalists" looking for the evidence:

 What the Dems say they're worried about vs. what they're actually worried about are two very differrent things.

If you want to know what government lefties are up to just watch what they're accusing the other side of. It never fails.

