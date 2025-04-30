Jonathan Turley Finds Dems' Hyperventilating About Presidential Corruption Coming YEARS Too Late

Donald Trump was sworn into his second term at noon on January 20th. By 12:01 p.m. on that same day the Democrats had already declared his new administration to be the most corrupt in U.S. and possibly world history, including Venezuela and South Sudan.

Advertisement

Elizabeth Warren is among those trying to make everybody believe Trump's the most corrupt president ever, but it makes more sense when you realize that part of the Democrat definition of presidential "corruption" these days is cutting government waste and enforcing federal immigration laws:

Today, I’m reading into the congressional record 100 reports of corruption from Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. pic.twitter.com/QhvKRskLNS — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 30, 2025

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley finds Warren and the Dems' sudden lame and desperate "corruption" allegations interesting coming off many years of ignoring the "Biden crime family":

It was otherworldly to see Democrats in Congress like Sen. Elizabeth Warren yesterday denouncing the "corruption" of the Trump Administration after remaining silent for four years as the Biden family ran a multimillion-dollar influence peddling scheme... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 30, 2025

The media has also played their usual part as well:

...They have been joined by the media, which avoided any serious investigations into the allegations. https://t.co/sCAcQT9bBd — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 30, 2025

The media used to like to report that there was "no evidence" of Biden family corruption, and here are those "journalists" looking for the evidence:

What the Dems say they're worried about vs. what they're actually worried about are two very differrent things.

Especially after watching Doge uncover govt corruption & waste on a massive scale - that all happened on their watch. And not one of them said a word. https://t.co/J4v6UMVNwO — Lara Logan (@laralogan) April 30, 2025

If you want to know what government lefties are up to just watch what they're accusing the other side of. It never fails.