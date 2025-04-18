TICK TOCK, TISH! AG Letitia James Says Mortgage Fraud Claims are BASELESS, There's...
El Salvador President Posts What Happens Now That Sen. Van Hollen Confirmed US...
Disgraceful: Maine Governor Dismisses Girls Pleading for Fairness and Safety a 'Diversiona...
Make The West Great Again: Trump Hosts Meloni to Talk Trade and Saving...
Nate Silver’s Hot Take: AOC’s 2028 POTUS Bid Is Apparently Most Likely Outcome...
Unthinkable Evil: Swatting Plot Targets Family of Texas Track Meet Stabbing Victim
VIP
Optical Delusion: Democrats Pleased with Van Hollen’s Dinner Photos with a Deported Illega...
Scott Jennings Calls Out the ‘Party of Women’ for Embracing Alleged Wife-Beater Kilmar...
Astro-Nots? Sean Duffy Brings Some Would-Be Space Cadets’ Self-Delusion Crashing Down to E...
RFK Jr. Raises Autism Concerns, Sparks Bizarre Bad-Faith Claims Downplaying Its Impact fro...
My Dinner with Kilmar: Dem Senator Scores Date with El Salvador Citizen Recently...
Harvard Imitates Harvard Parody in Real Life - Don't Cut Our Funding, or...
VIP
James Woods Notes Karmelo Anthony Is Halfway to Becoming a Millionaire
Bodycam Footage of ‘Community Leader’ Shot by Cop Released

Ted Cruz Offers Life Advice Inspired by Optic of Dem Senator's Meeting With Deported Illegal

Doug P. | 10:26 AM on April 18, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Watching the Democrats be so insistent upon politically self-immolating over the issue of illegal immigration, including deported gang members who were in the U.S. illegally, has been nothing short of amazing. 

Advertisement

Case-in-point: Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen heading to El Salvador in an attempt to bring back a man who was in the U.S. illegally that the Trump administration says was a member of MS-13.

Democrat "priorities" in a nutshell:

That optic inspired Sen. Ted Cruz to offer some advice to all of us: 

Right? The congressional Dems couldn't make it more clear that they believe their core constituency to be illegal aliens. 

***

Related:

Optical Delusion: Democrats Pleased with Van Hollen’s Dinner Photos with a Deported Illegal Alien

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TICK TOCK, TISH! AG Letitia James Says Mortgage Fraud Claims are BASELESS, There's Just 1 Big Problem
Sam J.
El Salvador President Posts What Happens Now That Sen. Van Hollen Confirmed US Deportee Is Healthy
Doug P.
Disgraceful: Maine Governor Dismisses Girls Pleading for Fairness and Safety a 'Diversionary Tactic'
Grateful Calvin
Unthinkable Evil: Swatting Plot Targets Family of Texas Track Meet Stabbing Victim
justmindy
Rob Schneider's Hilarious Meme NAILS Why Dems Have a Love Affair With Illegal Alien Criminals
Grateful Calvin
Bodycam Footage of ‘Community Leader’ Shot by Cop Released
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
TICK TOCK, TISH! AG Letitia James Says Mortgage Fraud Claims are BASELESS, There's Just 1 Big Problem Sam J.
Advertisement