Ted Cruz Offers Life Advice Inspired by Optic of Dem Senator's Meeting With Deported Illegal

Watching the Democrats be so insistent upon politically self-immolating over the issue of illegal immigration, including deported gang members who were in the U.S. illegally, has been nothing short of amazing.

Case-in-point: Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen heading to El Salvador in an attempt to bring back a man who was in the U.S. illegally that the Trump administration says was a member of MS-13.

Democrat "priorities" in a nutshell:

I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return. pic.twitter.com/U9y2gZpxCb — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 18, 2025

That optic inspired Sen. Ted Cruz to offer some advice to all of us:

Find someone who looks at you the way Democrat senators look at illegal alien MS-13 gang members…. https://t.co/TyQ5MVg42T — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 18, 2025

Right? The congressional Dems couldn't make it more clear that they believe their core constituency to be illegal aliens.

***

