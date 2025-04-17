Hakeem Jeffries: Dems Sympathize With Rachel Morin's Family, BUT...

VIP
Doug P. | 2:41 PM on April 17, 2025
meme

The congressional Democrats' actions in the last few days have made it seem that their core constituency is criminal illegal aliens. Yesterday the mother of Rachel Morin, who was murdered by an illegal, slammed Sen. Chris Van Hollen in the White House briefing room and put the Dems' "priorities" into maddening perspective. 

Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was asked about Patty Morin pointing out that Democrats like Van Hollen show more concern for criminal illegals than their victims, and there was a very obvious "but..." in Jeffries' response as he continued to pretend the border isn't secure and that Biden didn't intentionally open it, all with the Dems' blessing:

Here's the full transcript of Jeffries' answer via @CurtisHouck:

“Well, certainly, [Democrats] deeply sympathize with any American, any individual who has experienced a loss of life, of a loved one, certainly those who have lost a child. No parent should ever be in a situation where they have to bury their children. But I think it's also important to zoom out and be very clear, at least from my perspective, that violent felons here unlawfully should be deported. We need to secure the border. We do have a broken immigration system. It does need to be fixed in a comprehensive and bipartisan way. At the same period of time, we are going to defend DREAMers and farm workers and law-abiding immigrant families. That is part of who we are as Americans, both a nation anchored in the rule of law and a nation of immigrants from the very beginning. E pluribus unum — out of many, one.”

He lectures about maintaining a "nation anchored in the rule of law" all while arguing that it's just fine that people enter the country illegally. Jeffries doesn't believe a word he says.

Jeffries was going for the record for saying the most words which add up to nothing all at the same time.

Dems like Jeffries trying to apply their spin to these stories couldn't possibly be more self-contradictory.

