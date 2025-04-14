Janet Yellen's Claim About Trump's Manufacturing 'Pipe Dream' Aged Horribly In an HOUR

Good Work, Media! Possible 'Intruder' Arrested Outside UnitedHealthcare Headquarters
Doug P. | 1:55 PM on April 14, 2025
AngieArtist

The best thing about Janet Yellen these days is that she's now the "former" Treasury Secretary, but the media's still having her on to provide "expert" analysis (and you know how right the "experts" have been in the last few years). 

Yellen's latest comments that were rather quickly proven not entirely correct happened when she called the Trump administration's goal of returning manufacturing to the U.S. a "pipe dream":

Those are some serious "you can't bring it back because we already killed it" vibes from Yellen.

Also, as usual, she's wrong. 

Shortly after Yellen's interview, this happened: 

Right on cue!

Yellen was just doing some Democrat wishcasting because she doesn't want Trump to succeed in bringing manufacturing back.

She missed it by that much... again.

***

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

