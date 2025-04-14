Janet Yellen's Claim About Trump's Manufacturing 'Pipe Dream' Aged Horribly In an HOUR

The best thing about Janet Yellen these days is that she's now the "former" Treasury Secretary, but the media's still having her on to provide "expert" analysis (and you know how right the "experts" have been in the last few years).

Advertisement

Yellen's latest comments that were rather quickly proven not entirely correct happened when she called the Trump administration's goal of returning manufacturing to the U.S. a "pipe dream":

The same politicians who sold American workers out to foreign countries for decades now say an American manufacturing renaissance is a "pipe dream" that isn't even a "desirable goal."



1) @POTUS doesn't accept that.



2) That attitude is how we got here.



3) They hate you. pic.twitter.com/BbtyVABSGb — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 14, 2025

Those are some serious "you can't bring it back because we already killed it" vibes from Yellen.

Also, as usual, she's wrong.

Shortly after Yellen's interview, this happened:

📈NEW FROM @NVIDIA: "Within the next four years, NVIDIA plans to produce up to $500 BILLION of AI infrastructure in the United States..." pic.twitter.com/i1HnvNV9pR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 14, 2025

Right on cue!

Former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claims that revitalizing Americas manufacturing base is a “pipe dream.”



Within an hour of this statement, NVIDIA announced a $500,000,000,000 investment plan that would debut the first American made supercomputer.



Not so much of a pipe… pic.twitter.com/Kr57eCfLDI — Media Lies (@MediasLies) April 14, 2025

Janet Yellen earlier this morning: Bringing manufacturing back to America is a "pipe dream" and undesirable goalpic.twitter.com/k5jU8AB5aq https://t.co/0mZaZbNT9i — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 14, 2025

Yellen was just doing some Democrat wishcasting because she doesn't want Trump to succeed in bringing manufacturing back.

The “transitionary inflation” troll wrong again — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) April 14, 2025

She missed it by that much... again.

***

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.