WH Comms Director Has a Reality Check for Lefties Triggered About Obama's Portrait

Doug P. | 2:29 PM on April 12, 2025
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

Yesterday the White House posted that there was some new artwork at the White House, and this is it:

That's exactly the spot where a portrait of Barack Obama used to be.

As you probably might have guessed, the talking point on the Left is "OMG Trump's people got rid of the Obama portrait!!"

Now imagine the reaction from the Left the next time a Democrat is in the White House and tosses Trump pictures in a dumpster.

White House comms director Steven Cheung had some news for any Dems clutching their pearls over the Obama portrait:

One thing's for sure: They will NOT pipe down. 

You can already hear the Dems working on a "just like a dictator would" narrative.

They might as well have done that because that's what the Left and media will say happened to it anyway.

