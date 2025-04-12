WH Comms Director Has a Reality Check for Lefties Triggered About Obama's Portrait

Yesterday the White House posted that there was some new artwork at the White House, and this is it:

Some new artwork at the White House 👀 pic.twitter.com/l6u5u7k82T — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 11, 2025

That's exactly the spot where a portrait of Barack Obama used to be.

As you probably might have guessed, the talking point on the Left is "OMG Trump's people got rid of the Obama portrait!!"

So Trump ditched tradition, broke protocol, and took down Barack Obama’s portrait—just to hang his own.



Straight-up tin pot dictator energy. Insecure and petty to the end. 🫤 pic.twitter.com/wD3RhHzeQq — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) April 11, 2025

Trump has just replaced President Obama’s official presidential portrait in the White House with a painting of himself. pic.twitter.com/ThQv1LgA7W — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 11, 2025

Now imagine the reaction from the Left the next time a Democrat is in the White House and tosses Trump pictures in a dumpster.

White House comms director Steven Cheung had some news for any Dems clutching their pearls over the Obama portrait:

Pipe down, moron.



The Obama portrait was just moved a few feet away. https://t.co/2K6XsHn54N — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 11, 2025

One thing's for sure: They will NOT pipe down.

Yep confirmed. Obama was

moved to the other side of the room. https://t.co/Pxaj1Q50Tf pic.twitter.com/4yS7mNM1ZV — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 11, 2025

You can already hear the Dems working on a "just like a dictator would" narrative.

Those precious inches are really damaging to our Democracy 😭 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 11, 2025

To the nearest garbage can? Please tell me to the nearest garbage can. — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) April 11, 2025

They might as well have done that because that's what the Left and media will say happened to it anyway.