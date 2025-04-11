Karoline Leavitt Compares Number of Questions Trump's Taken So Far to Biden's ENTIRE 4 Years

Party of the PEOPLE: GOP Makes HUGE Gains Among Voters Who Were Asked...
Doug P. | 3:20 PM on April 11, 2025
Twitchy

Today's White House press briefing was pretty entertaining. Former "Placeholder President" Joe Biden's years in the WH were mentioned a couple of times, and one of those was when the subject of transparency and media access came up. 

The lib press likes to portray Trump as a president who is combative with the media, but when it comes to dodging the media, the previous administration certainly holds that record. 

Karoline Leavitt reminded journos today that Donald Trump has already eclipsed Joe Biden when it comes to questions taken during Cabinet meetings. We're not even four months into Trump's term, and here's the comparison Leavitt provided to Biden's full four years in office: 

Wow!

Biden's Cabinet meetings, when he had them, were usually his people delivering sound bites followed by Joe smirking while reporters asked questions that would go unanswered followed by one of the president's handlers kicking everybody out of the room. 

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

