Here's a HARSH Reality Check for the 'Trump Supporters Are Regretting Their Vote' Crowd

For a few weeks now we've been hearing claims from Democrats that Trump supporters are regretting their votes. On "The View" this week Sunny Hostin claimed that many Trump voters are now wishing they'd have gone with Kamala Harris instead (go ahead and laugh -- it's pretty funny:

🤣 "I bet you there are a lot of people that voted for Trump... that wish that Kamala Harris is in the White House."



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Y4nGQzb5Ha — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2025

It's a whole talking point on the Left now:

Trump supporters are ALREADY regretting their votes! pic.twitter.com/8CB0mxEGKM — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 15, 2024

Yeah, nice try but that's not happening.

Here's a new poll that makes it abundantly clear that Trump's not losing support no matter how loudly the left screeches about what this administration's doing:

DAILY MAIL: President Donald Trump is more popular now than before he enacted his sweeping new tariffs.



—> A Daily Mail/Partners poll found that Trump's approval rating rose to 53 percent, a 4-point increase over last week when it was 49 percent. pic.twitter.com/Dhh6wLc3eO — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) April 5, 2025

BREAKING: President Trump’s approval rating increased after his tariffs were enacted, per J.L. Partners. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) April 5, 2025

From The Daily Mail:

President Donald Trump is more popular now than before he sent the global markets into a frenzy by enacting sweeping new tariffs. An exclusive DailyMail.com/J.L. Partners survey of over 1,000 registered voters conducted from March 31 to April 3 found that the Republican remains largely popular in the U.S. The poll found that Trump's approval rating rose to 53 percent, a 4-point increase over last week when it was 49 percent.

Very interesting. Meanwhile, support for the congressional Democrats is in the low 20s and they're trying to gaslight everybody into believing the public approval is the other way around.

That’s because he’s doing what he promised and we’re all here for it — Common Sense Is Dead (@commonsense1191) April 5, 2025

Exactly. Trump's doing precisely what he said would be done if he was elected and most voters wanted just that.