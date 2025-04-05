Here's a HARSH Reality Check for the 'Trump Supporters Are Regretting Their Vote' Crowd

They Think We're Stupid: Democrats Claim Tariffs Have ALREADY Forced a Local Business...
Doug P. | 2:10 PM on April 05, 2025
Twitchy

For a few weeks now we've been hearing claims from Democrats that Trump supporters are regretting their votes. On "The View" this week Sunny Hostin claimed that many Trump voters are now wishing they'd have gone with Kamala Harris instead (go ahead and laugh -- it's pretty funny:

It's a whole talking point on the Left now:

Yeah, nice try but that's not happening.

Here's a new poll that makes it abundantly clear that Trump's not losing support no matter how loudly the left screeches about what this administration's doing: 

From The Daily Mail:

President Donald Trump is more popular now than before he sent the global markets into a frenzy by enacting sweeping new tariffs. 

An exclusive DailyMail.com/J.L. Partners survey of over 1,000 registered voters conducted from March 31 to April 3 found that the Republican remains largely popular in the U.S. 

The poll found that Trump's approval rating rose to 53 percent, a 4-point increase over last week when it was 49 percent.

Very interesting. Meanwhile, support for the congressional Democrats is in the low 20s and they're trying to gaslight everybody into believing the public approval is the other way around.

Exactly. Trump's doing precisely what he said would be done if he was elected and most voters wanted just that.

