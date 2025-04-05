VIP
VIP
Ex DHS Secretary Mayorkas for SOME Reason Ran Away From Questions About the Suddenly Secure Border

Doug P. | 9:35 AM on April 05, 2025
Meme

On Joe Biden's first day in the White House all or most of the previous administration's measures that had been keeping the southern border secure were rescinded. The Biden White House issued a "Proclamation on the Termination Of Emergency With Respect To The Southern Border Of The United States And Redirection Of Funds Diverted To Border Wall Construction." This is why Biden previously advised people to illegally "surge to the border," and when he took office they did so by the millions. 

Biden, Harris and Mayorkas were among Democrats who later claimed that the disaster this caused was because Republicans wouldn't support legislation to secure the border. That was of course total BS and has been proven as such ever since Trump took office:

Criminal illegals that had been allowed into the country under Biden, Harris and Mayorkas are now being cleared out and deported:

You probably remember not only that when Biden took office he opened up the border, but then Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas actually bragged about it that same year: 

Now that Trump is in office and has secured the border, Mayorkas sure doesn't seem to want to talk about it: 

"Run away!" Also we're guessing there are no longer what were basically express lines for illegals at some U.S. airports now that Biden, Harris and Mayorkas are no longer in charge. 

There needs to be accountability. The intentional open borders policies have had horrific consequences for many Americans. 

Maddening.

