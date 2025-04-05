Ex DHS Secretary Mayorkas for SOME Reason Ran Away From Questions About the Suddenly Secure Border

On Joe Biden's first day in the White House all or most of the previous administration's measures that had been keeping the southern border secure were rescinded. The Biden White House issued a "Proclamation on the Termination Of Emergency With Respect To The Southern Border Of The United States And Redirection Of Funds Diverted To Border Wall Construction." This is why Biden previously advised people to illegally "surge to the border," and when he took office they did so by the millions.

Biden, Harris and Mayorkas were among Democrats who later claimed that the disaster this caused was because Republicans wouldn't support legislation to secure the border. That was of course total BS and has been proven as such ever since Trump took office:

THE TRUMP EFFECT



Illegal aliens released into the United States from Jan 20, 2024 to April 1, 2024 under Biden - 184,241. January 20, 2025 to April 1, 2025 under Trump - 9. And 8 of those were either material witnesses in a criminal case or a significant medical emergency.… — Thomas D. Homan (@RealTomHoman) April 2, 2025

THE LOS ANGELES TIMES: 'California-Mexico border, once overwhelmed, now nearly empty'https://t.co/Wgtvd8LpIr — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 31, 2025

Criminal illegals that had been allowed into the country under Biden, Harris and Mayorkas are now being cleared out and deported:

CBS News 6 months ago: Pretended there was no illegal migrant gang activity in Aurora, Colorado



CBS News Today: “This now shut down apartment complex was one of the most dangerous areas in Aurora, Colorado”



Where was this reporting during the election?



“Dozens of people have… pic.twitter.com/s4tEMf6nKk — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) April 5, 2025

You probably remember not only that when Biden took office he opened up the border, but then Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas actually bragged about it that same year:

"We have rescinded so many Trump immigration policies, it would take so much time to list them!"



— Biden DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas (9/23/21)pic.twitter.com/kBVD0TFFLG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 28, 2024

Now that Trump is in office and has secured the border, Mayorkas sure doesn't seem to want to talk about it:

National Correspondent @Julio_Rosas11 asked former DHS Secretary Mayorkas about President Trump securing the southern border: pic.twitter.com/FFr2T8Prkm — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 4, 2025

"Run away!" Also we're guessing there are no longer what were basically express lines for illegals at some U.S. airports now that Biden, Harris and Mayorkas are no longer in charge.

This smug prick doesn’t think he owes Americans any answers. Wow. pic.twitter.com/j1E9Nr86KA — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 5, 2025

There needs to be accountability. The intentional open borders policies have had horrific consequences for many Americans.

And, annoyingly, he won’t ever have to provide any. — KlubberDLang (@klubberdamnlang) April 5, 2025

He did EXACTLY what he was told to do.



Every bit of it. — Michael McCroskey (@MikeMcCroskey) April 5, 2025

Maddening.