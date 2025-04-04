Sunny Hostin Wagers Many Trump Voters Now Wish Harris Had Won (We'll Take That Bet!)

USA Fencing Gets Absolutely SKEWERED for Sexist Statement on 'Tolerance' After Expelling F...
Doug P. | 1:40 PM on April 04, 2025
Meme

There's "delusional," and then there's "The View-sional," which is a whole other level of delusion, and that was on display yet again during another panel discussion that if you're not careful will cost you 20 IQ points just by listening to it. 

Our great Townhall social media team caught another glorious moment on "The View" worthy of more mockery, and that happened when Sunny Hostin showed why this is show is a leader in unintentional hilarity. Watch:

We'd take that bet all day every day!

There are a grand total of zero people who voted for Trump who wish Kamala Harris (and Tim Walz) were running the show instead right now.

"Live and learn from fools and from sages." 

"The View" has none of the latter on their panel.

They really do believe in a delusional bubble of their own creation.

