Sunny Hostin Wagers Many Trump Voters Now Wish Harris Had Won (We'll Take That Bet!)

There's "delusional," and then there's "The View-sional," which is a whole other level of delusion, and that was on display yet again during another panel discussion that if you're not careful will cost you 20 IQ points just by listening to it.

Advertisement

Our great Townhall social media team caught another glorious moment on "The View" worthy of more mockery, and that happened when Sunny Hostin showed why this is show is a leader in unintentional hilarity. Watch:

🤣 "I bet you there are a lot of people that voted for Trump... that wish that Kamala Harris is in the White House."



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Y4nGQzb5Ha — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2025

We'd take that bet all day every day!

Are those people in the room with us now? — Ashley Nicole🌺 (@antiwarmisfit) April 4, 2025

There are a grand total of zero people who voted for Trump who wish Kamala Harris (and Tim Walz) were running the show instead right now.

Aerosmith's "Dream On" is suddenly playing in my head. — Thomas Jipping (@TomJipping) April 4, 2025

"Live and learn from fools and from sages."

"The View" has none of the latter on their panel.

April Fools Day was earlier in the week I guess she forgot — James Keay (@reach147) April 4, 2025

They really do believe in a delusional bubble of their own creation.