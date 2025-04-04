Glenn Beck Gets to the Bottom of Why 'This Judicial Coup Against Trump Couldn't Be Any More Partisan'

As you know, activist judges have been trying to step in to halt President Trump's executive authority when it comes to enforcing immigration laws, banning trans troops from serving in the military, shrinking the size of federal government and other issues.

Advertisement

The Democrats have of course applauded these judges for their efforts, and a closer look at just who these people are was definitely in order. That's where Glenn Beck comes in.

One of Beck and his team's latest exposés takes a look at not only who some of these judges are, but perhaps more importantly who's funding them. For example, here's a judge who might as well be AOC in a judicial robe:

So, the Obama-appointed judge who tried to stop Trump from deporting Tren de Aragua members is the same judge who kept Ray Epps out of prison, despite Epps saying on video that people should storm the Capitol. He also approved 4 applications related to the Russian Collusion hoax… pic.twitter.com/K2lZKaEfLr — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 4, 2025

The DNC really must like some of these judges. Here's another doozy:

Then, there's Biden-appointed judge Ana Reyes, who halted Trump's ban on trans troops. Since 2008, she has donated over $38k to Dems, including max donations to Biden 2020. This judicial coup couldn't be any more partisan. More evidence in the FULL SHOW: https://t.co/jXB4EdsT7w — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 4, 2025

Watch Beck's full video for a good idea of the full scope of what we're up against:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

So it's settled then...

Washington DC is a cesspool of corruption https://t.co/VqmcTR7H60 — Behind Enemy Lines (@grandpa_jimbo) April 4, 2025

The Left opposes the efforts of DOGE so vehemently because they'd like it to remain that way.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.