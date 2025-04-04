Nature Is HEALING: Jobs Report 'by the Numbers' Is GREAT News for Private...
*HIC* Kamala Harris' Big, Tough Anti-Trump Speech Proves She's STILL Butthurt and It's...
New George Floyd Just Dropped: Minnesota Police Not Pursuing ANY Charges Against Tesla...
The 'Tolerant Left' Strikes Again: Pro-Life Reporter Attacked and Hospitalized in New York...
Seize the Cray-Cray! Elie Mystal Suffers Delusional Fantasy That Trump Will Snatch Him...
Buyer’s Remorse? Scott Jennings Lays to Rest Notion that MAGA Voters Are Leaving...
Victor Davis Hanson: Leftist Europeans Drew Inspiration From Democrat Party in Jailing Mar...
Elie Mystal Wants to Eliminate Voter Registration Laws Because He Claims Fraud Doesn’t...
Family-Run Brewery Destroyed by Hurricane Helene Gets Help Rebuilding From Unexpected Bene...
Cory Booker Say He Doesn’t Define Himself by Who He’s Against After Going...
VIP
Don’t Expect 24/7 Coverage of Teen Stabbed at Track Meet
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is Going to Say She Doesn’t Like Elon Musk ‘50,000...
New Book: Barack Obama Worked 'Behind the Scenes' to Derail Kamala Harris
Letitia James Heard About a Head Start Program Closed Down Because of Trump's...

Glenn Beck Gets to the Bottom of Why 'This Judicial Coup Against Trump Couldn't Be Any More Partisan'

Doug P. | 10:10 AM on April 04, 2025
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File

As you know, activist judges have been trying to step in to halt President Trump's executive authority when it comes to enforcing immigration laws, banning trans troops from serving in the military, shrinking the size of federal government and other issues. 

Advertisement

The Democrats have of course applauded these judges for their efforts, and a closer look at just who these people are was definitely in order. That's where Glenn Beck comes in.

One of Beck and his team's latest exposés takes a look at not only who some of these judges are, but perhaps more importantly who's funding them. For example, here's a judge who might as well be AOC in a judicial robe:

The DNC really must like some of these judges. Here's another doozy: 

Recommended

New George Floyd Just Dropped: Minnesota Police Not Pursuing ANY Charges Against Tesla Vandal
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Watch Beck's full video for a good idea of the full scope of what we're up against:

 

So it's settled then...

The Left opposes the efforts of DOGE so vehemently because they'd like it to remain that way.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New George Floyd Just Dropped: Minnesota Police Not Pursuing ANY Charges Against Tesla Vandal
Grateful Calvin
*HIC* Kamala Harris' Big, Tough Anti-Trump Speech Proves She's STILL Butthurt and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
The 'Tolerant Left' Strikes Again: Pro-Life Reporter Attacked and Hospitalized in New York City
Grateful Calvin
Buyer’s Remorse? Scott Jennings Lays to Rest Notion that MAGA Voters Are Leaving Trump Over Tariffs
Warren Squire
WATCH: The New Naked Gun Trailer Drops With the PERFECT O.J. Simpson Joke
Aaron Walker
Seize the Cray-Cray! Elie Mystal Suffers Delusional Fantasy That Trump Will Snatch Him Off the Street
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New George Floyd Just Dropped: Minnesota Police Not Pursuing ANY Charges Against Tesla Vandal Grateful Calvin
Advertisement