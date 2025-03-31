Karoline Leavitt Shares MORE Proof That Biden and the Dems' Border Deflection Was TOTAL BS

Kurt Schlichter Rejects ‘Serfdom’ in Fiery Rebuke of 'The Atlantic' MAGA Critic, Backs...
Doug P. | 11:35 AM on March 31, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Last year, after it became clear that the issue of Biden's wide open border that allowed criminal illegals to stream into the U.S. by the millions was really hurting the Democrats' election chances, the Left came up with a bold strategy: Try and blame Donald Trump and the Republicans for Biden, Harris and Mayorkas' dereliction of duty: 

There was nothing a president could to unilaterally do to make the border more secure, they said.

However, as Donald Trump said in his address to the joint session of Congress, the country didn't need legislation for a more secure border, it just needed a new president.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt spotted yet another example making the "there's nothing Biden could have done" excuses age poorly:

Well would you look at this!

But migrant crossings have slowed to a near halt, bringing a striking change to the landscape along the southernmost stretch of California.

Shelters that once received migrants have closed, makeshift camps where migrants waited for processing are barren, and nonprofits have begun shifting their services to established immigrants in the U.S. who are facing deportation, or migrants stuck in southern Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Border Patrol, with the assistance of 750 U.S. military troops, has reinforced six miles of the border wall with concertina wire.

Hey, it could be done after all.

Bingo!

