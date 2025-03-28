HA! Even Jen Psaki Can't Keep From Making Faces as Adam Schiff RAMBLES...
'Throw It BACK In Their Face!' Scott Jennings' Master Class on Making CNN...
OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov....
Guy Benson Insists This Must Watch Video Could Skyrocket DOGE Approval to Super-Majority...
EXCELSIOR! Greg Abbott Fires Back at Jasmine Crockett With X-Ceptional Wheelchair Costume
Silent Approval? Pelosi Refuses to Condemn Domestic Terror Attacks on Tesla Vehicle Dealer...
Scott Jennings Schools Dems Preaching ‘Accountability’ Who Let Biden Skate After Getting T...
Beto O’Rourke Joins Tim Walz on the Road and Promptly Advocates for Unsecured...
The White House Gets Animated Over the Arrest of Illegal Alien Drug Trafficker
VIP
Scolding Cell: Don Lemon Mad Kristi Noem is Standing Between Him and Shirtless,...
Dems Screaming ‘National Security’ Didn’t Care When Biden Was Flooding U.S. with Terrorist...
Vice President J.D. Vance Addresses Marines at Quantico, Blasts DEI and Quotas
VIP
Professor’s Bio Checks Every Woke Box Possible
Canadian Nurse Fired For Knowing That ‘Men Are Not Women’

AWKWARD! CNBC's Joe Kernen WRECKS Dem Sen. Coons' Selective Calls for Accountability

Doug P. | 9:43 AM on March 28, 2025
Meme screenshot

You might have noticed that Democrat and media calls for "more accountability" from the White House and Pentagon have only become a thing in the last couple of months.

Advertisement

Erick Erickson had a good post on that topic yesterday:

The Dems and media might not know it but they're telling on themselves.

Fortunately there are some interviewers who don't let slide the fact that we went four years with zero accountability. 

Chris Coons tried to play the "we demand accountability" card with CNBC's Joe Kernen and the Democrat senator from Delaware wasn't allowed to skate past the fact that he made no such demands during the Biden years. Coons tried to spin his way out of that hole but was unsuccessful. Watch:

And that's how it's done!

Recommended

OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Nice try, Chris. 

Then Defense Secretary Austin wasn't just "getting health care" -- he literally disappeared for days and the White House wasn't informed. Combine that with the deadly Afghanistan withdrawal disaster and the Biden administration were the poster children for "lack of accountability."

Coons got wrecked. 

The Babylon Bee summed it up this way:

Somebody show that one to Coons.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch)
Sam J.
Guy Benson Insists This Must Watch Video Could Skyrocket DOGE Approval to Super-Majority Heights (WATCH)
justmindy
'Throw It BACK In Their Face!' Scott Jennings' Master Class on Making CNN Lefties CRY Is Just PERFECTION
Sam J.
EXCELSIOR! Greg Abbott Fires Back at Jasmine Crockett With X-Ceptional Wheelchair Costume
Grateful Calvin
HA! Even Jen Psaki Can't Keep From Making Faces as Adam Schiff RAMBLES About Incompetence In Gov (Watch)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Schools Dems Preaching ‘Accountability’ Who Let Biden Skate After Getting Troops Killed
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement