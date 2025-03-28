AWKWARD! CNBC's Joe Kernen WRECKS Dem Sen. Coons' Selective Calls for Accountability

You might have noticed that Democrat and media calls for "more accountability" from the White House and Pentagon have only become a thing in the last couple of months.

Erick Erickson had a good post on that topic yesterday:

When the media says "nobody could get away with this in any other Administration," it shows how little they even bothered paying attention the last four years. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 27, 2025

The Dems and media might not know it but they're telling on themselves.

Fortunately there are some interviewers who don't let slide the fact that we went four years with zero accountability.

Chris Coons tried to play the "we demand accountability" card with CNBC's Joe Kernen and the Democrat senator from Delaware wasn't allowed to skate past the fact that he made no such demands during the Biden years. Coons tried to spin his way out of that hole but was unsuccessful. Watch:

“Did you call for Lloyd Austin’s resignation? Not only did we lose 13 service members, we left $70B worth of equipment… He was [under anesthesia] and didn’t tell the White House. Did you ask for him to resign?” pic.twitter.com/Gwb3NUh756 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) March 28, 2025

Then Defense Secretary Austin wasn't just "getting health care" -- he literally disappeared for days and the White House wasn't informed. Combine that with the deadly Afghanistan withdrawal disaster and the Biden administration were the poster children for "lack of accountability."

Getting healthcare was not the issue buddy and you know it. Being out of the office for weeks on end and not notifying anyone of his whereabouts and he’s the secretary of defense that is the issue. https://t.co/CTIwMlxKap — Southernbellefla (@vawalker55) March 28, 2025

The Babylon Bee summed it up this way:

Somebody show that one to Coons.