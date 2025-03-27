The Media's Telling on Themselves With All the Sudden Hyperventilating About WH Accountability

Self-Awarness Level: ZERO! Chris Murphy Asks MSNBC Why Trump Admin Officials Are Above...
Doug P. | 2:40 PM on March 27, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

For a few days now we've been paying attention to the reaction from Democrats and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) to the White House/Pentagon Signal chat that for some reason included The Atlantic's Jeffery Goldberg. 

No firings or resignations have sparked reactions from the media along the lines of "there's an unprecedented lack of accountability in the Trump White House!"

Erick Erickson is among those who see this as nothing more than the media telling on themselves: 

But that was "D"ifferent!

The WH press shouldn't really draw this much attention to themselves: 

The media was complicit in four years of zero accountability and attempts to cover for the Dems by insisting that Biden was "sharp as a tack" until the debate made that an impossible claim to keep making. 

If the media want to know who's responsible for hardly anybody taking them seriously anymore all they need to do is go look in a mirror.

The Babylon Bee summed it up this way:

Sad but true. 

