The Media's Telling on Themselves With All the Sudden Hyperventilating About WH Accountability

For a few days now we've been paying attention to the reaction from Democrats and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) to the White House/Pentagon Signal chat that for some reason included The Atlantic's Jeffery Goldberg.

No firings or resignations have sparked reactions from the media along the lines of "there's an unprecedented lack of accountability in the Trump White House!"

Erick Erickson is among those who see this as nothing more than the media telling on themselves:

When the media says "nobody could get away with this in any other Administration," it shows how little they even bothered paying attention the last four years. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 27, 2025

But that was "D"ifferent!

The WH press shouldn't really draw this much attention to themselves:

It shows how much they helped cover for the past four years. Biden took six questions on Afghanistan, one was about his son, and then he turned his back to them and they stopped caring. https://t.co/08oXR7njYt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 27, 2025

The media was complicit in four years of zero accountability and attempts to cover for the Dems by insisting that Biden was "sharp as a tack" until the debate made that an impossible claim to keep making.

The media covered for an ambling corpse for 4 years.



Nobody's listening anymore. — TrashDragon (@TrashDragon06) March 27, 2025

If the media want to know who's responsible for hardly anybody taking them seriously anymore all they need to do is go look in a mirror.

The Babylon Bee summed it up this way:

Hegseth Kicking Himself For Not Just Getting 13 Soldiers Killed And Giving $80 Billion In Weapons To Terrorists https://t.co/wDJq9iNdVm pic.twitter.com/YQb7vhLXF1 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 26, 2025

Sad but true.