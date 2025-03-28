President Trump Goes to SCOTUS Over Judge Boasberg's Block of Alien Enemies Act
Bulwark's Tim Miller Making a DIG at DOGE's Masculinity BACKFIRES Hilariously In a...
HAAA! LOOK on Jen Psaki's Face as Adam Schiff BABBLES About Incompetence in...
AWKWARD! CNBC's Joe Kernen WRECKS Dem Sen. Coons' Selective Calls for Accountability
'Throw It BACK In Their Face!' Scott Jennings' Master Class on Making CNN...
OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov....
Guy Benson Insists This Must Watch Video Could Skyrocket DOGE Approval to Super-Majority...
EXCELSIOR! Greg Abbott Fires Back at Jasmine Crockett With X-Ceptional Wheelchair Costume
Silent Approval? Pelosi Refuses to Condemn Domestic Terror Attacks on Tesla Vehicle Dealer...
Scott Jennings Schools Dems Preaching ‘Accountability’ Who Let Biden Skate After Getting T...
Beto O’Rourke Joins Tim Walz on the Road and Promptly Advocates for Unsecured...
The White House Gets Animated Over the Arrest of Illegal Alien Drug Trafficker
VIP
Scolding Cell: Don Lemon Mad Kristi Noem is Standing Between Him and Shirtless,...
Dems Screaming ‘National Security’ Didn’t Care When Biden Was Flooding U.S. with Terrorist...

Bipartisanship! Sen. Ted Cruz Applauds Tim Walz's Vision for the Dem Party Moving Forward

Doug P. | 10:33 AM on March 28, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

After losing the presidential election in November, including Kamala Harris and Tim Walz's failure to win even one swing state, the Democrat strategy seems to be continuing to support crazy policies but to use more profanity in the process (good effin' luck with that). 

Advertisement

Politico has a story today about the Dems' struggle to figure out what their message and strategy should be moving forward:

What should the Dem messaging be? This is where Tim Walz comes running in while yelling "Leeee-roy Jennnkinns!"

Said Walz:

“We let them define the issue on immigration. We let them define the issue on DEI, and we let them define what woke is.” 

“We got ourselves in this mess because we weren't bold enough to stand up and say, you’re d*mn right, we're proud of these policies.”

“We're gonna put 'em in and we're gonna execute them.” 

Recommended

OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Bipartisanship is such a rare thing these days, which is why it was so nice to see Republican Sen. Ted Cruz fully supporting Walz taking over a prominent role among the Democratic Party and continuing to double and triple down on the kinds of policies that culminated in a big Trump victory in November:

Yes! Hopefully the Democrats make sure to keep letting Walz be one of the faces and voices of their party (along with Jasmine Crockett of course). 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch)
Sam J.
Bulwark's Tim Miller Making a DIG at DOGE's Masculinity BACKFIRES Hilariously In a Brutal and EPIC Way
Sam J.
Guy Benson Insists This Must Watch Video Could Skyrocket DOGE Approval to Super-Majority Heights (WATCH)
justmindy
'Throw It BACK In Their Face!' Scott Jennings' Master Class on Making CNN Lefties CRY Is Just PERFECTION
Sam J.
HAAA! LOOK on Jen Psaki's Face as Adam Schiff BABBLES About Incompetence in Government Is a HOOT (Watch)
Sam J.
President Trump Goes to SCOTUS Over Judge Boasberg's Block of Alien Enemies Act
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OMG! Jon Stewart SPEECHLESS As He Gets MUCH-Needed Lesson on How USELESS Gov. Programs Really ARE (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement