Bipartisanship! Sen. Ted Cruz Applauds Tim Walz's Vision for the Dem Party Moving Forward

After losing the presidential election in November, including Kamala Harris and Tim Walz's failure to win even one swing state, the Democrat strategy seems to be continuing to support crazy policies but to use more profanity in the process (good effin' luck with that).

Advertisement

Politico has a story today about the Dems' struggle to figure out what their message and strategy should be moving forward:

After suffering their biggest defeat in decades, Democrats are deeply fractured, rudderless, and struggling to figure out at the most basic level what their message and strategy should be. https://t.co/Lxu5gQINd3 — POLITICO (@politico) March 28, 2025

What should the Dem messaging be? This is where Tim Walz comes running in while yelling "Leeee-roy Jennnkinns!"

NEW: Tim Walz says Democrats are losing elections because they’re not pushing hard enough in favor of DEI, wokeism, and allowing illegal immigration.



Wow, this guy is brilliant and totally right. He should run in 2028.



“We let them define the issue on immigration. We let them… pic.twitter.com/3Og4envwb6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 28, 2025

Said Walz:

“We let them define the issue on immigration. We let them define the issue on DEI, and we let them define what woke is.” “We got ourselves in this mess because we weren't bold enough to stand up and say, you’re d*mn right, we're proud of these policies.” “We're gonna put 'em in and we're gonna execute them.”

Bipartisanship is such a rare thing these days, which is why it was so nice to see Republican Sen. Ted Cruz fully supporting Walz taking over a prominent role among the Democratic Party and continuing to double and triple down on the kinds of policies that culminated in a big Trump victory in November:

Tampons for every man in America!



The Democrats have found their platform. https://t.co/BBdDXgwRYz — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 28, 2025

Yes! Hopefully the Democrats make sure to keep letting Walz be one of the faces and voices of their party (along with Jasmine Crockett of course).