Sen. Adam Schiff's Attempt to Make Tulsi Gabbard an Accountability Hypocrite Is a Dishonest FAIL

Doug P. | 9:15 AM on March 27, 2025
Screenshot of meme

Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff is being dishonest again. That's a real shocker, right? No, not really but it's worth noting just to point out how disingenuous this guy can be. 

After The Atlantic's Jeffery Goldberg published stories about being on a Signal chat where Defense Department plans were being discussed, Schiff served up this headline while clearly hoping everybody would think it's an "apples to apples" comparison:

Nice try, Schiffty, but you left out some stuff:

Schiff would like people to believe this is the same thing:

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has fired more than 100 intelligence officers from 15 agencies for using a government chat platform for discussions that included topics like polyamory, gender transition surgery and politics. 

“I put out a directive today that they all will be terminated and their security clearances will be revoked,” Gabbard told Fox News on Tuesday.

Another "gotcha" fail from Adam Schiff.

That perfectly encapsulates how weasel Dems like Schiff operate.

Schiff's name is right at the top of the long list of Democrats who can't be trusted.

But because Schiff seems to be in a mood for "this hasn't aged well" material, let's remind him about this:

All people need to remember about Schiff is that if his lips are moving, he's lying.

