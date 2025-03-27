Sen. Adam Schiff's Attempt to Make Tulsi Gabbard an Accountability Hypocrite Is a Dishonest FAIL

Democrat Sen. Adam Schiff is being dishonest again. That's a real shocker, right? No, not really but it's worth noting just to point out how disingenuous this guy can be.

After The Atlantic's Jeffery Goldberg published stories about being on a Signal chat where Defense Department plans were being discussed, Schiff served up this headline while clearly hoping everybody would think it's an "apples to apples" comparison:

Nice try, Schiffty, but you left out some stuff:

They were using the chat tool to talk about orgasms and transing kids, pencil neck. https://t.co/pVcY0QcZIu — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) March 27, 2025

Ummm



Pete was talking about work, in a work chat.



These people were fired because they were talking about sex, orgies, genital mutulation, and drugs in a work chat.



Not the same, and you KNOW IT. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 27, 2025

Schiff would like people to believe this is the same thing:

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has fired more than 100 intelligence officers from 15 agencies for using a government chat platform for discussions that included topics like polyamory, gender transition surgery and politics. “I put out a directive today that they all will be terminated and their security clearances will be revoked,” Gabbard told Fox News on Tuesday.

Another "gotcha" fail from Adam Schiff.

Some people have to work hard to show their stupidity, you do it with ease. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) March 27, 2025

Schiff thinks his followers are stupid, which they are. But so is he. https://t.co/DUH4aFJx9M — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 27, 2025

This perfectly encapsulates the left. Complain about firing people for engaging in a sex group chat, while trying to take people out for doing great honest work who made a small mistake. https://t.co/zeNj2Vvdyk — T. John Mehl (@TheMehlMan) March 27, 2025

That perfectly encapsulates how weasel Dems like Schiff operate.

*Unauthorized use. Democrats always leave out the context. That’s why they can’t be trusted. https://t.co/7NGWXg5GB5 — 𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚕𝚎𝚢 🇺🇸☝🏼 (@HarleyMonster) March 27, 2025

Schiff's name is right at the top of the long list of Democrats who can't be trusted.

But because Schiff seems to be in a mood for "this hasn't aged well" material, let's remind him about this:

All people need to remember about Schiff is that if his lips are moving, he's lying.