Megyn Kelly Wonders Where Judges Like These Were When Biden Was Letting Criminal Illegals INTO the US

Ever since Donald Trump and his administration took office the border is much more secure than it has been for the past few years, but their efforts to enforce immigration laws and deport criminal illegals are being interrupted by activist judges.

Julie Kelly has the latest details about the Trump admin's efforts to deport illegal alien gang members:

NEW: Reading now. In a 2-1 decision, DC appellate court panel denies Trump adm emergency motion to put on hold Boasberg’s order halting removal of Venezuelan illegals suspected of being members of TdA pic.twitter.com/11GpGY6rFo — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 26, 2025

Obama Judge Patricia Millett--who claimed during oral arguments that Venezuelan gang bangers here illegally were treated "worse than Nazis" upon their removal--is super careful how she describes them.



"Immigrants" is not the correct word but whatevs...she got her headlines! pic.twitter.com/Us7ZHPjnMs — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 26, 2025

@Julie_Kelly2 also noted how an affirming judge wrote that one of the illegals to be deported "was just a struggling tattoo artist from Ciudad Guayana looking for a fresh start to hone his craft" and probably only had a Tren de Aragua tattoo because he was practicing on himself... or something like that. Anybody buy that one?

Another Kelly -- Megyn -- made a great point about what did and didn't cause these suddenly concerned judges to spring into action:

DC Circuit upholds Judge Boasberg on Trump’s deportations of Venezuelan gang members. If only we had this kind of judicial second-guessing of the president who let them INTO the country. https://t.co/ekDoT0wbES — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 26, 2025

Right? Where were these judges when the Biden administration was allowing an invasion of criminal illegals?

Supreme Court ASAP — Doug Ross (@directorblue) March 26, 2025

So this administration is going to be completely hamstrung by low level activist federal judges? — Rando Calrissian (@ManadnocFisher) March 26, 2025

Stay tuned.

One more facepalm-inducing detail from the ruling:

This really made me chuckle pic.twitter.com/l0qz3ph42M — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 26, 2025

But those judges have NO problem at all leaving them in the U.S., which is not their country of origin. Wow.

Here's an idea:

Let the gang members live with or right beside these judges — JK (@JKB_USA) March 26, 2025

It never seems to work out that way, does it. The tragic consequences are left for the rest of us peasants to deal with.