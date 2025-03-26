Megyn Kelly Wonders Where Judges Like These Were When Biden Was Letting Criminal Illegals INTO the US

Paging Indiana Jones! Once Secret CIA Doc Claims Ark of the Covenant Has...
Doug P. | 6:10 PM on March 26, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Ever since Donald Trump and his administration took office the border is much more secure than it has been for the past few years, but their efforts to enforce immigration laws and deport criminal illegals are being interrupted by activist judges. 

Julie Kelly has the latest details about the Trump admin's efforts to deport illegal alien gang members:

@Julie_Kelly2 also noted how an affirming judge wrote that one of the illegals to be deported "was just a struggling tattoo artist from Ciudad Guayana looking for a fresh start to hone his craft" and probably only had a Tren de Aragua tattoo because he was practicing on himself... or something like that. Anybody buy that one?

Another Kelly -- Megyn -- made a great point about what did and didn't cause these suddenly concerned judges to spring into action: 

Right? Where were these judges when the Biden administration was allowing an invasion of criminal illegals? 

Stay tuned.

One more facepalm-inducing detail from the ruling: 

But those judges have NO problem at all leaving them in the U.S., which is not their country of origin. Wow.

Here's an idea:

It never seems to work out that way, does it. The tragic consequences are left for the rest of us peasants to deal with.

