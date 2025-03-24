'One of My BIGGEST Regrets': Doctor and Obama Voter DECIMATES Both Barack and...
Tom Homan Shreds Sanctuary Dems for Trying to Protect Criminal Illegals Like These Latest ICE Arrests

Doug P. | 12:10 PM on March 24, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Axios has a story out about how Democratic Party can't come to a consensus about the reasons they lost the November election even though the answers are staring them in their faces when they look in the mirror in the morning. 

One of those losing issues was the Democrats' embrace of open borders and the massive influx of criminal illegals that was allowed to happen during four years of the disastrous Biden-Harris administration.

Massachusetts Democrats are among those who continue to try and protect criminal illegals from ICE arrests and subsequent deportation, and Trump "border czar" Tom Homan has sent another message: 

These are the kinds of people the Massachusetts governor and Boston mayor are trying to keep on the streets: 

More details from @RealTomHoman:

These incredible men and women arrested a total of 370 Illegal aliens in Boston and surrounding areas.  A majority of the 370 being significant criminals. These arrests included 6 foreign fugitives, including four who were wanted for murder or to serve a criminal sentence for murder, along with drug traffickers, child sexual predators and numerous other violent public safety threats.  

These officers and agents made the neighborhoods of Boston and Massachusetts much safer.  They risked their own safety by arresting these criminals on the street, rather than a jail. Governor Healy and Mayor Wu should be ashamed of supporting sanctuary policies.  Releasing public safety threats back into the public, rather than working with ICE at the jails, puts the public at great risk. President Trump’s "all of government effort" to arrest and remove the WORST FiRST is making our communities safer every day.  President Trump is a Game Changer who is keeping his promises to the American people. Much more to do, but it will be done!

Scott Pressler has questions that voters have been asking themselves which caused the Democrats to lose the White House and Senate:

It's time for some accountability for the sanctuary city/state Democrats who are harboring and trying to protect criminal illegals. 

This administration is following through with their promises. Keep it up!

