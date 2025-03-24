Tom Homan Shreds Sanctuary Dems for Trying to Protect Criminal Illegals Like These Latest ICE Arrests

Axios has a story out about how Democratic Party can't come to a consensus about the reasons they lost the November election even though the answers are staring them in their faces when they look in the mirror in the morning.

One of those losing issues was the Democrats' embrace of open borders and the massive influx of criminal illegals that was allowed to happen during four years of the disastrous Biden-Harris administration.

Massachusetts Democrats are among those who continue to try and protect criminal illegals from ICE arrests and subsequent deportation, and Trump "border czar" Tom Homan has sent another message:

I made a promise at CPAC that I was going to Boston after reading about numerous illegal alien child rapists walking the streets of Boston and Massachusetts. ICE had to find and arrest these illegal alien rapists because Massachusetts and Boston are sanctuaries that refuse to… — Thomas D. Homan (@RealTomHoman) March 24, 2025

These are the kinds of people the Massachusetts governor and Boston mayor are trying to keep on the streets:

BREAKING: Tom Homan announces a massive ICE operation in Boston & surrounding areas that netted 370 arrests of illegal aliens, a majority of which were criminals, including murderers, drug traffickers, & child sexual predators.



"Governor Healy and Mayor Wu should be ashamed of… https://t.co/Ia59GL4OoP — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 24, 2025

More details from @RealTomHoman:

These incredible men and women arrested a total of 370 Illegal aliens in Boston and surrounding areas. A majority of the 370 being significant criminals. These arrests included 6 foreign fugitives, including four who were wanted for murder or to serve a criminal sentence for murder, along with drug traffickers, child sexual predators and numerous other violent public safety threats. These officers and agents made the neighborhoods of Boston and Massachusetts much safer. They risked their own safety by arresting these criminals on the street, rather than a jail. Governor Healy and Mayor Wu should be ashamed of supporting sanctuary policies. Releasing public safety threats back into the public, rather than working with ICE at the jails, puts the public at great risk. President Trump’s "all of government effort" to arrest and remove the WORST FiRST is making our communities safer every day. President Trump is a Game Changer who is keeping his promises to the American people. Much more to do, but it will be done!

Scott Pressler has questions that voters have been asking themselves which caused the Democrats to lose the White House and Senate:

Imagine that:



Boston — a blue city in a blue state — was harboring illegal alien rapists.



Why do democrats protect the worst of society?



Why don’t democrats want to protect women & children?



It really makes you wonder. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 24, 2025

It's time for some accountability for the sanctuary city/state Democrats who are harboring and trying to protect criminal illegals.

This is what I voted for. Thankful for the courage of these men and women. https://t.co/Ie87pU2CYR — LaDonna Mack (@LaDonnaEMack) March 24, 2025

This administration is following through with their promises. Keep it up!