Dems MUST Be Held Accountable for Harboring Criminal Illegals (Join Us In Helping to Make That Happen)

Every day brings with it fresh examples of the absolute disaster that started happening from the first day Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office. The invasion they allowed to happen has had tragic results for many Americans, and the Democrats continue to double down even though the issue (along with many other things) helped cost them the election in November.

These are the kinds of criminals sanctuary city/state Democrats have vowed to defend and allow to keep roaming the streets:

NEW: ICE Boston announces that 205 of the 370+ illegal aliens they arrested in a major operation in Massachusetts have serious criminal convictions or charges. They were all at large arrests - meaning they were wandering the streets in MA, including the following:



These are the kinds of people many Democrat politicians are harboring. How the Dems get ANY votes is beyond us (via Fox News' @BillMelugin_:

- Previously deported Dominican illegal alien charged w/ fentanyl trafficking arrested in the sanctuary city of Boston. - Previously deported Honduran alien convicted of child rape arrested in Salem. - Two Brazilians wanted for murder in their home countries arrested in Lowell & Milford. - Guatemalan alien charged with rape of minor released by the New Bedford District Court without the ICE detainer being honored, arrested in New Bedford. - Dominican alien wanted for homicide arrested in Dorchester. - Brazilian alien charged with manslaughter arrested in Worcester. - Brazilian fugitive who failed fled serving murder sentence in Brazil, arrested in Marlborough. - Previously deported Salvadoran 18th Street gang member arrested in Wakefield. - Previously deported Jamaican alien convicted of armed robbery, possession of a firearm, and assault arrested in Pittsfield. - Brazilian alien wanted in Brazil for drug trafficking arrested in West Yarmouth. ICE Boston says 5 kilos of fentanyl, which equates to more than 2 million lethal doses, were also seized from illegal aliens during the operation.

Thankfully, voters put an end to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz's efforts to keep the policies that caused all this in place. However, big problems remain, and they can only be rooted out and fixed if as many people as possible stay informed and active, because the Democrats have no intention of just giving in willingly:

Yeah, we'll see about that, Disney cartoon villain lady!

There are now reasons to be optimistic, but the Democrats and their stenographers in the legacy media are going to do their best to spin things in favor of the Left while trying to make Trump, Vance, and Homan the bad guys for simply enforcing laws that will save lives. The usual suspects in the media are becoming less influential by the day and we're working to make them completely irrelevant as fast as possible.

