'Please Let This Be True'! James Woods and Others Spot a Winning (Nudge Nudge) Non-GOP 2028 Ticket

Doug P. | 9:38 AM on March 22, 2025
ImgFlip

This week Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez kicked off their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, and we're wondering if the anti-capitalist senator from Vermont might end up owning a fourth house after this tour is over: 

We're just over four months out from the November election and already it's clear there are some politicians on the Left who will be ready, willing and able to help the Dems double down (and then some) on all the mistakes they made in 2024.

Being out of touch and too crazy for the average voter in swing states got the Democrats crushed in the last election, which is what makes this idea so intriguing: 

LOL. Hopefully they also consider Jasmine Crockett. 

James Woods for one is totally ready for that to happen, and he has his reasons: 

Is America ready for a young socialist whose idea of moving to the middle has been to remove the pronouns from her X bio and an old frumpy communist who looks like he sleeps in his car? The country won't be, but a lot of Republicans have embraced the idea. 

After watching recent events spotlighting Tim Walz, AOC and Bernie Sanders, the final takeaway is simple:

No they haven't, and nobody tell them!

