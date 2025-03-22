'Please Let This Be True'! James Woods and Others Spot a Winning (Nudge Nudge) Non-GOP 2028 Ticket

This week Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez kicked off their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, and we're wondering if the anti-capitalist senator from Vermont might end up owning a fourth house after this tour is over:

Advertisement

Today, @AOC and I had 34,000 people come out in Denver.



It is the largest rally that I have ever had.



And it tells me that the American people will not allow Trump to move us into oligarchy and authoritarianism.



We will fight back. We will win. pic.twitter.com/g8ThlYwmlY — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 22, 2025

We're just over four months out from the November election and already it's clear there are some politicians on the Left who will be ready, willing and able to help the Dems double down (and then some) on all the mistakes they made in 2024.

Being out of touch and too crazy for the average voter in swing states got the Democrats crushed in the last election, which is what makes this idea so intriguing:

JUST IN 🅱️



Democrats are reportedly pushing for a Sanders/AOC 2028 presidential ticket…



👀 pic.twitter.com/z8Cp8A1FjO — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) March 21, 2025

LOL. Hopefully they also consider Jasmine Crockett.

😭 please let this be true. pic.twitter.com/ZGGb7KnyNa — DL Sports Northwest 🇺🇸 🇨🇮 (@dlsportsnw) March 21, 2025

James Woods for one is totally ready for that to happen, and he has his reasons:

I would literally donate to this duo, just to watch the election night meltdown. 🍿

pic.twitter.com/ESYhE6ly09 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 22, 2025

Is America ready for a young socialist whose idea of moving to the middle has been to remove the pronouns from her X bio and an old frumpy communist who looks like he sleeps in his car? The country won't be, but a lot of Republicans have embraced the idea.

Ya know. They may an innovative idea here. Old white guy with borderline dementia and a younger POC woman who is a known imbecile https://t.co/c04VL3AYPU — Darla C. McKinley (@darla_dish) March 22, 2025

Please, do this Democrats. America wants an 86 year-old communist and his teenage brained understudy. https://t.co/DVBBNvKqdB — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 21, 2025

After watching recent events spotlighting Tim Walz, AOC and Bernie Sanders, the final takeaway is simple:

Obviously the Democratic Party has learned ABSOLUTELY nothing. https://t.co/mJfroTmaUO — Sue Ellen (@EstergrenSue) March 22, 2025

No they haven't, and nobody tell them!