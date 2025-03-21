'Almost Like There's a Script'! Tom Elliott Busts Hack Media Parroting Same Anti-Musk Talking Point

The usual suspects in the media don't even care if they make it quite obvious that they were sent the same talking points and just coincidentally all start running with them at the exact same time.

Advertisement

Just the latest example comes via Grabien News' Tom Elliott's new supercut.

There is not an original thought anywhere in the lib media or among the Democrats they talk to. Watch:

SUPERCUT!



Corporate media spontaneously come up w/ same anti-@ElonMusk talking point pic.twitter.com/jH1F3m3C2M — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 21, 2025

The media certainly can't be accused of now being on the same page. Also maybe Elizabeth Warren would have preferred that Trump and DOGE did the cutting with a tomahawk instead of a chainsaw.

It’s almost like there’s a script https://t.co/jLCw2TvCsa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 21, 2025

All while the more the Left churns out the same talking points they're blissfully unaware that approach is counterproductive:

In the mean time, most Americans are hearing this and saying “hell yeah!”. — just some 🦚 fan (@KShedidnt) March 21, 2025

The result of the November election proved that's exactly what we voted for.