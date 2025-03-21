Truly DYSTOPIAN Stuff: DAMNING Thread Exposes Main Organizer of Tesla Takedown Domestic Te...
'Almost Like There's a Script'! Tom Elliott Busts Hack Media Parroting Same Anti-Musk Talking Point

Doug P. | 1:00 PM on March 21, 2025
Journalism meme

The usual suspects in the media don't even care if they make it quite obvious that they were sent the same talking points and just coincidentally all start running with them at the exact same time. 

Just the latest example comes via Grabien News' Tom Elliott's new supercut.

There is not an original thought anywhere in the lib media or among the Democrats they talk to. Watch:

The media certainly can't be accused of now being on the same page. Also maybe Elizabeth Warren would have preferred that Trump and DOGE did the cutting with a tomahawk instead of a chainsaw.

All while the more the Left churns out the same talking points they're blissfully unaware that approach is counterproductive:

The result of the November election proved that's exactly what we voted for.

