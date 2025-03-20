'Leased a BMW with a Govt. CARD!' BRUTAL Deep-Dive Thread Takes Most DOGE-ABLE...
Slip of the Schiff: Adam Schiff Spills California's Dirty Little Secret

Elizabeth Warren Runs Over Biden In Rush to Accuse Trump of a WH Ethics Violation

Doug P. | 12:17 PM on March 20, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Recently at the White House President Trump had an event featuring Teslas. Many on the Left were angry about this, perhaps because all the security made it more difficult to get close enough to vandalize the vehicles:

President Donald Trump turned the South Lawn of the White House into a temporary Tesla showroom Tuesday in a conspicuous favor to his adviser Elon Musk, the car company’s billionaire CEO. 

Tesla delivered five of its vehicles to the White House and parked them on a driveway for Trump to personally inspect, hours after he said on Truth Social that he planned to buy a Tesla to demonstrate his support for Musk and for the slumping company.

With Musk beside him, Trump declared the vehicles “beautiful” and in particular praised the company’s unusually designed Cybertruck. 

The selectively triggered Sen. Elizabeth Warren is on the warpath again over what happened on the White House lawn and is calling for an investigation:

If that's an ethics violation, Warren needs to start by investigating the previous administration:

That was "D"ifferent though!

It won't make Warren feel awkward though because that would require having a sense of shame.

