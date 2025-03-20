Elizabeth Warren Runs Over Biden In Rush to Accuse Trump of a WH Ethics Violation

Recently at the White House President Trump had an event featuring Teslas. Many on the Left were angry about this, perhaps because all the security made it more difficult to get close enough to vandalize the vehicles:
President Donald Trump turned the South Lawn of the White House into a temporary Tesla showroom Tuesday in a conspicuous favor to his adviser Elon Musk, the car company’s billionaire CEO.
Tesla delivered five of its vehicles to the White House and parked them on a driveway for Trump to personally inspect, hours after he said on Truth Social that he planned to buy a Tesla to demonstrate his support for Musk and for the slumping company.
With Musk beside him, Trump declared the vehicles “beautiful” and in particular praised the company’s unusually designed Cybertruck.
The selectively triggered Sen. Elizabeth Warren is on the warpath again over what happened on the White House lawn and is calling for an investigation:
Donald Trump and Elon Musk turned the White House into a Tesla dealership.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 20, 2025
Is that where you want your taxpayer dollars going? Nope.
I'm pushing for an ethics investigation. https://t.co/ROOkvM0Shr
If that's an ethics violation, Warren needs to start by investigating the previous administration:
Well this is awkward😳 @SenWarren pic.twitter.com/rhMByhU50o— Corbin Williams (@corbinwilliams) March 20, 2025
That was "D"ifferent though!
Where was your outrage when Biden turned the White House into a dealership?— Corbin Williams (@corbinwilliams) March 20, 2025
Is that where you want your taxpayer dollars going? Nope. pic.twitter.com/j2BtUYP6BR
Joe Biden turned the White House into a Jeep Rubicon dealership.— Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) March 20, 2025
Were you not upset then? Or just upset now?
Is supporting the most successful EV car company in the world somehow wrong? pic.twitter.com/JO1jUzHfU9
It won't make Warren feel awkward though because that would require having a sense of shame.
