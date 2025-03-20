NUKE-IFIED! Lisa Murkowski Claims Her Colleagues are SCARED of Trump and Mike Lee...
SHOCKER: Leaked Docs Show EXACTLY How Riots Are Organized, Orchestrated, and FUNDED By...
And. Here. We. GOOOOO! What Dan Bongino JUST Posted Should Scare the CRAPOLA...
Kevin O’Leary Blasts Tim Walz for Rooting Against the Tesla Stock In His...
Slip of the Schiff: Adam Schiff Spills California's Dirty Little Secret
Daily Show Audience Applauds Video Showing Domestic Terrorist Attacks on Tesla Dealerships...
STDNC: Senator John Kennedy Says Senator Chuck Schumer Is as Popular as a...
Pod People: Democrats Think Crusty Cadre of Misfit Media Drones Is the Answer...
Tesla Terror: Kevin O’Leary Says Those Torching Musk’s Car Dealerships Deserve Long Prison...
VIP
Poll Shows that White, College-Educated Women Are Destroying the Country
Kristi Noem says Homeland Security Is Investigating Swatting Calls Targeting Online MAGA I...
Dems In Disarray: Nancy Pelosi Signals That Senator Chuck Schumer’s Leadership Days Could...
Jim Crow 2.0: Dem James Clyburn Plans to Resurrect 1960s Racial Politics to...
VIP
Urine for a Surprise! Desperate Dem James Carville Hits Rewind on the Russian...

'Check This Out!' Rep. Chip Roy Shows Tim Walz Know What Gives Republicans a Boost

Doug P. | 9:35 AM on March 20, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As you now know, former Kamala Harris running mate, current Minnesota governor and self-described knucklehead Tim Walz said this week that he was taking great joy in watching Tesla's stock drop. 

Advertisement

Has Walz yet answered Fox News' Bill Melugin's question about whether the state of Minnesota's retirement pension fund still contains 1.6 million shares of Tesla stock?

In any case, Chip Roy became the latest Republican to reply to Walz's remark about what gives him a boost with an example of what brings Republicans joy to look at. Here it is:

Looking at that on a regular basis gives us a boost as well!

The Dems seem hellbent on trying to make sure their party loses the next several elections.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And. Here. We. GOOOOO! What Dan Bongino JUST Posted Should Scare the CRAPOLA Out of Leftist Terrorists
Sam J.
SHOCKER: Leaked Docs Show EXACTLY How Riots Are Organized, Orchestrated, and FUNDED By Lefty NGOs (Pics)
Sam J.
Slip of the Schiff: Adam Schiff Spills California's Dirty Little Secret
Eric V.
NUKE-IFIED! Lisa Murkowski Claims Her Colleagues are SCARED of Trump and Mike Lee AIN'T Havin' ANY of It
Sam J.
Kevin O’Leary Blasts Tim Walz for Rooting Against the Tesla Stock In His State’s Pension Plan
Warren Squire
MSNBC's Chris Hayes Tries to Explain to Chuck Schumer Why Hamas Uses Human Shields
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And. Here. We. GOOOOO! What Dan Bongino JUST Posted Should Scare the CRAPOLA Out of Leftist Terrorists Sam J.
Advertisement