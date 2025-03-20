'Check This Out!' Rep. Chip Roy Shows Tim Walz Know What Gives Republicans a Boost

As you now know, former Kamala Harris running mate, current Minnesota governor and self-described knucklehead Tim Walz said this week that he was taking great joy in watching Tesla's stock drop.

If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock 📉 pic.twitter.com/KBEh6pOZLW — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025

Has Walz yet answered Fox News' Bill Melugin's question about whether the state of Minnesota's retirement pension fund still contains 1.6 million shares of Tesla stock?

In any case, Chip Roy became the latest Republican to reply to Walz's remark about what gives him a boost with an example of what brings Republicans joy to look at. Here it is:

Check this out. Made possible in part by @JDVance wiping the floor with you. https://t.co/vi2WcyyyzS pic.twitter.com/uMuhUQbRIl — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 20, 2025

Looking at that on a regular basis gives us a boost as well!

Rare that a sitting governor make light of an American car company with American workers has its stock price drop. Can’t say I’ve seen that happen before. — Peter Simmons (@plutarch_tx) March 20, 2025

The Dems seem hellbent on trying to make sure their party loses the next several elections.