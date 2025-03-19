All the Good Things: Justine Bateman Hopes Children Learn to Appreciate Elon Musk's...
'LEGIT THOUGHT THIS POSTER WAS A JOKE'! Bernie Sanders and AOC Promote 'Fighting Oligarchy' Tour

Doug P. | 3:20 PM on March 19, 2025
Who's up for a big night at a "fighting oligarchy" event featuring Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? Yeah, neither are we, but is sounds like somebody is

According to a video posted to Sanders ' Instagram page, the two are making stops in Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada "to hold town meetings with working people who are profoundly disgusted with what is going on in Washington, D.C."

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez will host their first Colorado rally at the Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley on Friday, March 21, at 1 p.m. Doors open at noon. 

They will then head south to Denver for a rally at Denver's Civic Center Park at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Apparently these people don't have their own state issues to worry about.

Sanders' X account is promoting the events this way:

Nothing's bound to convince us to attend more than the promise of Bernie Sanders yelling into a bullhorn!

It's beyond parody, but then again, so is the entire anti-Trump-Vance-Musk movement. 

Sanders is "fighting oligarchy" the same way he's battling against capitalism. 

We also can't help but wonder what the Founders would think of all the Dem opposition to rooting out government waste, fraud and abuse (actually we don't have to wonder).

