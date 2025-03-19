'LEGIT THOUGHT THIS POSTER WAS A JOKE'! Bernie Sanders and AOC Promote 'Fighting Oligarchy' Tour

Who's up for a big night at a "fighting oligarchy" event featuring Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? Yeah, neither are we, but is sounds like somebody is:

According to a video posted to Sanders ' Instagram page, the two are making stops in Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada "to hold town meetings with working people who are profoundly disgusted with what is going on in Washington, D.C." Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez will host their first Colorado rally at the Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley on Friday, March 21, at 1 p.m. Doors open at noon. They will then head south to Denver for a rally at Denver's Civic Center Park at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Apparently these people don't have their own state issues to worry about.

Sanders' X account is promoting the events this way:

This week, I am headed to Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado with @AOC, @GregCasar, and @StevenHorsford to hold town halls with working class Americans.



Together, we will stand strong in the struggle against authoritarianism and oligarchy.



I hope you'll join us. pic.twitter.com/PoeO0qIbm4 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 19, 2025

Nothing's bound to convince us to attend more than the promise of Bernie Sanders yelling into a bullhorn!

OMG I LEGIT THOUGHT THIS POSTER WAS A JOKE BUT THEY MEAN IT 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/cXuFf6mjqO — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) March 19, 2025

It's beyond parody, but then again, so is the entire anti-Trump-Vance-Musk movement.

Your whole party is sponsored by billionaires. Every Democrat in America, including you, will take calls from George Soros and do whatever he tells you to do. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 19, 2025

Sanders is "fighting oligarchy" the same way he's battling against capitalism.

This is so cringe. Politicians have been the oligarchy for the last while… https://t.co/zWsPoC6fB6 — Charlie Ledezma 🇵🇦🇺🇸🏒🥅 (@Charlie_Ledezma) March 19, 2025

Bernie is an Oligarch.. this is a traveling contradiction.. https://t.co/hmIowNTqPS — Cliptok911 (@ConserVetive79) March 19, 2025

If you asked Mason or Madison to define a US Rep/Senator who had served more than 25 years, who traveled to other states to curry favor and promise benefits, they would say “that is an oligarch”. https://t.co/WrOVrSaFPD — Bryant (@bryant1962pnw) March 19, 2025

We also can't help but wonder what the Founders would think of all the Dem opposition to rooting out government waste, fraud and abuse (actually we don't have to wonder).