Time to Play 'White House Reporter or Lawyer for Illegal Alien Gang Members?'

The Trump administration has been following through on another campaign promise by deporting criminal illegals from the United States.

As you might expect, the unhinged Left (including many in the media) are actually fighting to keep members of violent gangs from other countries from being sent away.

At today's White House briefing one reporter sounded almost like he was representing illegal alien gang members trying to find his clients a loophole. Watch this:

REPORTER: “What criteria, other than, say, tattoos or maybe being in the wrong place at the wrong time, are they using to determine that someone is [a gang member?]”



The MSM has resorted to defending violent criminals.



Keep going, please. We beg you. pic.twitter.com/cq9ClIsXFT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 17, 2025

Wait, the gang members are the ones "in the wrong place at the wrong time"?

Their victims are in the wrong place at the wrong time. https://t.co/Md2B3gFN7r — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 17, 2025

Yes, and Biden and Harris invited their killers into the country.

We'd hope these journos would step back for a minute and reconsider the kinds of things they seem to be trying to defend, but that isn't going to happen. As a result the publics trust in the media will continue to crater.

LMAO TDS has these people defending the indefensible!! — Apinions Vary (@apinionsvary) March 17, 2025

Maybe Tom Homan could offer to take that reporter along to help confirm that the gang members being deported are not in fact "model citizens" (as Biden once called them).

The media is now officially in the ‘Let’s give gang members the benefit of the doubt’ phase.



Next up: MSNBC panel debating whether cartels are just ‘misunderstood entrepreneurs.’😂😂 — David Farris (@Farris_TN) March 17, 2025

The media isn't even close to being done embarrassing themselves to defend criminals just because they don't like Trump.