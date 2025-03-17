Time to Play 'White House Reporter or Lawyer for Illegal Alien Gang Members?'

Kidney Doc’s Hezbollah Fan Club Membership Finally Pays Off With a One-Way Ticket...
Doug P. | 3:45 PM on March 17, 2025
Journalism meme

The Trump administration has been following through on another campaign promise by deporting criminal illegals from the United States. 

As you might expect, the unhinged Left (including many in the media) are actually fighting to keep members of violent gangs from other countries from being sent away. 

At today's White House briefing one reporter sounded almost like he was representing illegal alien gang members trying to find his clients a loophole. Watch this: 

Wait, the gang members are the ones "in the wrong place at the wrong time"?

Yes, and Biden and Harris invited their killers into the country.

We'd hope these journos would step back for a minute and reconsider the kinds of things they seem to be trying to defend, but that isn't going to happen. As a result the publics trust in the media will continue to crater.

Maybe Tom Homan could offer to take that reporter along to help confirm that the gang members being deported are not in fact "model citizens" (as Biden once called them).

The media isn't even close to being done embarrassing themselves to defend criminals just because they don't like Trump.

