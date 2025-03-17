Karoline Leavitt Calls BS on Media Spin About Trump 'Refusing to Comply' With Judge's Order

So, About Those Violent Tesla Protests? 'Informant' Who Infiltrated One Tesla Protest Shar...
Doug P. | 12:27 PM on March 17, 2025
Screenshot via The White House

Over the weekend an activist judge said that two deportation flights carrying illegal alien gang members had to return to the U.S., but the flights landed at their intended destination anyway. 

The media spin on this was that the Trump White House "ignored a court order" and "refused to comply" with a judge's ruling:

Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt had this to say in response:

The full post from Leavitt:

The Administration did not ‘refuse to comply’ with a court order. The order, which had no lawful basis, was issued after terrorist TdA aliens had already been removed from U.S. territory. The written order and the Administration’s actions do not conflict. Moreover, as the Supreme Court has repeatedly made clear — federal courts generally have no jurisdiction over the President’s conduct of foreign affairs, his authorities under the Alien Enemies Act, and his core Article II powers to remove foreign alien terrorists from U.S. soil and repel a declared invasion. A single judge in a single city cannot direct the movements of an aircraft carrying foreign alien terrorists who were physically expelled from U.S. soil.

It looks like Axios made a slight pivot in how this story was framed:

Shocker.

Yeah, where were these judges when Biden was opening the floodgates to illegals?

