FAIL: Adam Schiff Says Trump's a Dictator While Inadvertently Proving Trump's Not a Dictator

Yesterday the Senate passed the GOP spending bill thanks to "yes" votes from several Democrats, including Chuck Schumer.

Ahead of the vote, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada were among the first Democrats to publicly back the Republican funding bill, arguing that a shutdown would only strengthen Trump’s hand. They were joined by six more Democrats—Dick Durbin of Illinois, Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Gary Peters of Michigan, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire—as well as Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats.

Advertisement

Serial liar and senator from California, Adam Schiff, was an "emphatic" no vote. Why? Because he didn't want to empower a dictator, or something:

It is one thing to watch a dictator grab power.



It is another to hand it to him.



I’m headed to the Senate floor now.



To cast an emphatic “no.” — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 14, 2025

That kind of rhetoric doesn't resonate but he's just going to keep trying. Additionally Schiff's post is self-refuting:

If it were actually a dictatorship, you wouldn't be able to vote. You shriveling goblin. — Cindy (@asheborn57) March 14, 2025

If he were an actual dictator, we'd never again hear from you, and that would be glorious. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 15, 2025

How are you able to cast such a vote in a dictatorship? https://t.co/Enr4Za17nI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 14, 2025

Adam is too damn dumb to understand that if Trump truly were a dictator there would be no opportunity to vote. https://t.co/H1r6q0TEop — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 15, 2025

It's just more projection from a Democrat:

Go ahead you lying fool. Biden acted more like a dictator. https://t.co/O88wcVvTJE — Jim Heffernan (@jimheffer) March 14, 2025

Heck, King Biden declared there to be a "28th Amendment" via social media post and Schiff was just fine with that.

You lost all credibility with "I have seen direct evidence of Russia collusion..."



And if that wasn't bad enough, you accepted a presidential pardon for crimes against the country.



You are a microcosm of you Party: corrupt, unhinged, morally bankrupt, directionless... — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 14, 2025

Perhaps that preemptive pardon will come in handy for Schiff at some point.

Democrats really need a new script. https://t.co/zWOaC85LVX — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 14, 2025

All the Democrats' "dictator" and "worse than Hitler" BS did was help cause this to happen in November:

The map of "dictatorship". pic.twitter.com/YMWvXM1ukr — Western Decline (@WesternDecline_) March 14, 2025

And yet Schiff and the Dems just keep doubling down on the insanity.