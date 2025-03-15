FAIL: Adam Schiff Says Trump's a Dictator While Inadvertently Proving Trump's Not a Dictator

Hell Hath No Fury: Kyrsten Sinema TORCHES Democrat Politicians and Pundits Over the...
Doug P. | 9:40 AM on March 15, 2025
Meme screenshot

Yesterday the Senate passed the GOP spending bill thanks to "yes" votes from several Democrats, including Chuck Schumer. 

Ahead of the vote, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada were among the first Democrats to publicly back the Republican funding bill, arguing that a shutdown would only strengthen Trump’s hand. They were joined by six more Democrats—Dick Durbin of Illinois, Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Gary Peters of Michigan, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire—as well as Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats.

Serial liar and senator from California, Adam Schiff, was an "emphatic" no vote. Why? Because he didn't want to empower a dictator, or something: 

That kind of rhetoric doesn't resonate but he's just going to keep trying. Additionally Schiff's post is self-refuting:

It's just more projection from a Democrat:

Heck, King Biden declared there to be a "28th Amendment" via social media post and Schiff was just fine with that.

Perhaps that preemptive pardon will come in handy for Schiff at some point.

All the Democrats' "dictator" and "worse than Hitler" BS did was help cause this to happen in November:

And yet Schiff and the Dems just keep doubling down on the insanity.

