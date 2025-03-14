Stephen King Asks If 'MAGAs' Are Having Buyer's Remorse (He Will NOT Like the Answers)

Obama’s Failed 2011 ‘DOGE’ Program is Rediscovered and No One’s Surprised Biden Was...


Doug P. | 9:43 AM on March 14, 2025
ImgFlip

Ever since Donald Trump took office on January 20th, the people who put him back in the White House are getting exactly what they voted for.

On Fox News, Jesse Watters used what's happening since Trump took office to sink Democrat claims during the Biden years that a president had no control over issues like border security, etc.: 

But on the other side we've got Democrats throwing hissy fits over efforts to cut government waste, fraud and abuse, which is apparently supposed to make Trump voters have buyer's remorse.

That's where Stephen King comes in and asks the question:

It was nice of him to ask, even though King won't like most of the answers...

There were a LOT of people who were willing to tell him:

Calm Down, Lloyd Dobler: Certified Nutbar John Cusack Gets DRAGGED for Trump-Hitler Comparison
Grateful Calvin
"Trump supporters are regretting their votes" is something that exists only in the heads of chronic TDS sufferers.

Maybe King's town hasn't been infiltrated by criminal illegals so he hasn't yet felt one of the effects of the Biden years.

All while the Democrats are doubling down on the kinds of insanity that lost them the election in November.

Yep, the "Trump voters are regretting it" thing is completely invented by the people who voted for Harris. If anything it's projection because they know the Dems fielded awful candidates, though they'll never admit it.

Calm Down, Lloyd Dobler: Certified Nutbar John Cusack Gets DRAGGED for Trump-Hitler Comparison
Grateful Calvin
Obama’s Failed 2011 ‘DOGE’ Program is Rediscovered and No One’s Surprised Biden Was in Charge of It
Warren Squire
Won't Someone PLEASE Think of the Feds? NBC News Shamefully Plays Emotional Blackmail With Layoffs
Grateful Calvin
WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Explodes Over Activist Judges Thwarting Trump’s Agenda
Warren Squire
John Bolton Says Trump Wants a Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine for Good Publicity and Peace Prize
Warren Squire
Chuck Schumer Caves on CR Sending AOC into a Rage, but Is She Ready to Steal His Senate Seat?
Warren Squire

