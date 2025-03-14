Stephen King Asks If 'MAGAs' Are Having Buyer's Remorse (He Will NOT Like the Answers)

Ever since Donald Trump took office on January 20th, the people who put him back in the White House are getting exactly what they voted for.

On Fox News, Jesse Watters used what's happening since Trump took office to sink Democrat claims during the Biden years that a president had no control over issues like border security, etc.:

Gas prices just hit 3-year lows, mortgage rates are falling, inflation’s cooling, and border crossings have basically stopped. These are all things that Democrats argued a president had no control over. Democrats were for @DOGE for decades, but now that @realDonaldTrump’s the one… pic.twitter.com/Eh6CcFdrvC — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) March 14, 2025

But on the other side we've got Democrats throwing hissy fits over efforts to cut government waste, fraud and abuse, which is apparently supposed to make Trump voters have buyer's remorse.

That's where Stephen King comes in and asks the question:

Hey, MAGAs--having any buyer's remorse yet?

🤣🤣🤣 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 13, 2025

It was nice of him to ask, even though King won't like most of the answers...

Who wants to tell him? https://t.co/1olCmG40Vy — Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) March 14, 2025

There were a LOT of people who were willing to tell him:

No, literally none at all.



This is exactly what I voted for. pic.twitter.com/Uqy5OGJOsj — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 14, 2025

Why would Trump voters have buyer’s remorse, Stephen? Inflation is down, both Ukraine and Russia have agreed to a ceasefire, the border is secure, they are actively removing waste and fraud from the government …



Weird flex, bro. https://t.co/lhARFxRtId — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 14, 2025

"Trump supporters are regretting their votes" is something that exists only in the heads of chronic TDS sufferers.

Nope. Quite the opposite. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 14, 2025

No. Did you have buyers remorse for Biden? — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) March 14, 2025

Maybe King's town hasn't been infiltrated by criminal illegals so he hasn't yet felt one of the effects of the Biden years.

Not for a second— https://t.co/hPUfxRdpsX — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 14, 2025

President Trump has exceeded my expectations. By miles! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/HZgNUeWDxl — NYC (@WillTel82949280) March 14, 2025

One of the reasons Democrats lost in November is because they live in a reality-free bubble. A bubble they created to shield themselves from differing views. As a result, they have no ability to understand people who think differently. It’s good to see nothing has changed. https://t.co/Ra3WGS5Cdk — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) March 14, 2025

All while the Democrats are doubling down on the kinds of insanity that lost them the election in November.

This meme is just completely wished into existence by the left. Not a single Trump voter I know is regretting his or her vote. https://t.co/vrQXYrDKOk — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) March 14, 2025

Yep, the "Trump voters are regretting it" thing is completely invented by the people who voted for Harris. If anything it's projection because they know the Dems fielded awful candidates, though they'll never admit it.