Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Was Asked an Off-Script Question on MSNBC Resulting in VERY 'Awkward Silence'

Anybody who has followed politics for any significant length of time knows there's a "go to" move a politician has in his or her back pocket just in case they get an uncomfortable question they don't want to answer. That move is to coincidentally lose audio/video with the interviewer.

Advertisement

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had a textbook example of this last year after being asked about Hunter Biden:

Biden campaign co-chair Gretchen Whitmer conveniently loses her connection just as she's being asked about Hunter Biden's criminal trial pic.twitter.com/PaHgPfQBUD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2024

Another coincidental "lost connection" happened yesterday on MSNBC.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries got a question that it looked like he wasn't ready for and guess what happened next:

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) was given an unscripted question from MSNBC and got caught out suddenly having absolutely nothing to say in response. Without their approved script, just total silence. pic.twitter.com/OAMiYtiBIN — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) March 13, 2025

It was nice of the "Morning Joe" hosts to interject and save Jeffries from another few seconds of awkwardness.

The awkward silence.



Hakeem Jeffries gets asked an off-script question on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/4PfJu2NATN — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) March 14, 2025

Isn't it funny how people who are never at a loss for words can suddenly be at a loss for words?

When they ask a question you can’t answer just pretend like you can’t hear them. — Freedom Nexxus (@InfirmaPeribit) March 14, 2025

I LOVE how they tried to pretend he lost audio.



HOW does he not visibly react to not having audio when he sees the guy speaking? — Kevin Helmick (@mickhelmick4) March 13, 2025

🤣We've all seen people lose audio.

That is NOT how they look!

He could have at least pretended to have not heard the question.🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/FwmyutGswg — Be the Light (@Gr8ter_is_He) March 13, 2025

He was answering in some type of eye blinking code👀 — Ruby Tuesday (@CholguinCindy) March 13, 2025

Maybe the blinks were Morse code for "stick to the script!"

It’s tough when there are no fire alarms close by. — David Proctor (@freedomtrombone) March 14, 2025

Where was Jamaal Bowman when Jeffries really needed him?