Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Was Asked an Off-Script Question on MSNBC Resulting in VERY 'Awkward Silence'

Doug P. | 11:10 AM on March 14, 2025
ImgFlip

Anybody who has followed politics for any significant length of time knows there's a "go to" move a politician has in his or her back pocket just in case they get an uncomfortable question they don't want to answer. That move is to coincidentally lose audio/video with the interviewer.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had a textbook example of this last year after being asked about Hunter Biden:

Another coincidental "lost connection" happened yesterday on MSNBC.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries got a question that it looked like he wasn't ready for and guess what happened next:

It was nice of the "Morning Joe" hosts to interject and save Jeffries from another few seconds of awkwardness.

Isn't it funny how people who are never at a loss for words can suddenly be at a loss for words?

