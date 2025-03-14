Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Was Asked an Off-Script Question on MSNBC Resulting in VERY 'Awkward Silence'

Anybody who has followed politics for any significant length of time knows there's a "go to" move a politician has in his or her back pocket just in case they get an uncomfortable question they don't want to answer. That move is to coincidentally lose audio/video with the interviewer.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had a textbook example of this last year after being asked about Hunter Biden:
Biden campaign co-chair Gretchen Whitmer conveniently loses her connection just as she's being asked about Hunter Biden's criminal trial pic.twitter.com/PaHgPfQBUD— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2024
Another coincidental "lost connection" happened yesterday on MSNBC.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries got a question that it looked like he wasn't ready for and guess what happened next:
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) was given an unscripted question from MSNBC and got caught out suddenly having absolutely nothing to say in response. Without their approved script, just total silence. pic.twitter.com/OAMiYtiBIN— DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) March 13, 2025
It was nice of the "Morning Joe" hosts to interject and save Jeffries from another few seconds of awkwardness.
The awkward silence.— Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) March 14, 2025
Hakeem Jeffries gets asked an off-script question on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/4PfJu2NATN
Isn't it funny how people who are never at a loss for words can suddenly be at a loss for words?
When they ask a question you can’t answer just pretend like you can’t hear them.— Freedom Nexxus (@InfirmaPeribit) March 14, 2025
I LOVE how they tried to pretend he lost audio.— Kevin Helmick (@mickhelmick4) March 13, 2025
HOW does he not visibly react to not having audio when he sees the guy speaking?
🤣We've all seen people lose audio.— Be the Light (@Gr8ter_is_He) March 13, 2025
That is NOT how they look!
He could have at least pretended to have not heard the question.🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/FwmyutGswg
He was answering in some type of eye blinking code👀— Ruby Tuesday (@CholguinCindy) March 13, 2025
Maybe the blinks were Morse code for "stick to the script!"
It’s tough when there are no fire alarms close by.— David Proctor (@freedomtrombone) March 14, 2025
Where was Jamaal Bowman when Jeffries really needed him?
