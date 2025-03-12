What USAID Staffers Have Reportedly Been Instructed to Do Doesn't Raise Any Red Flags Whatsoever (JK!)

One of the many reasons President Trump and his team have sent Democrats running for their fainting couches is a massive halt in funding for USAID:

The Trump administration said it is eliminating more than 90% of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s foreign aid contracts and $60 billion in overall U.S. assistance around the world, putting numbers on its plans to eliminate the majority of U.S. development and humanitarian help abroad. The cuts detailed by the administration would leave few surviving USAID projects for advocates to try to save in what are ongoing court battles with the administration.

What happened next in response to these cuts?

Yeah, this could look a little suspicious if you're the skeptical type:

USAID official tells remaining staffers: Shred and burn all your documents https://t.co/gYjX41Tw9J — POLITICO (@politico) March 11, 2025

It's nice to see those who run USAID be so proud of the work they've done that reportedly nobody else should be able to see more details.

A senior USAID official instructed staffers to SHRED and BURN documents today‼️ pic.twitter.com/0dIB6SVMlR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2025

A senior official at USAID instructed a number of the agency’s remaining staff to convene at the agency’s now-former headquarters in Washington on Tuesday for an “all day” group effort to destroy documents stored there, many of which contain sensitive information. The materials earmarked for destruction include contents of the agency’s “classified safes and personnel documents” at the Ronald Reagan Building, said an email sent by USAID’s acting executive director, Erica Carr, and obtained by POLITICO.

So much for "full transparency," if that was even ever a thing (it wasn't).

I see they belong to the Hillary Clinton School of Record Retention. Not surprised. — Lisa (@politeracy) March 11, 2025

If USAID funds were so essential and beneficial, then why would they need to destroy evidence and cover up where that money is going? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 11, 2025

Yeah, you'd think they'd want wider exposure so every American taxpayer could see the great work they've been doing.

AID is where all the washed-up socialist CIA spooks went to plant their ideological hogwash on vulnerable 3rd world nations. I saw this in Latin America, in Asia, and in Eastern Europe. The world would be so much better off without it. https://t.co/NwrsSclnMd — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) March 12, 2025

This doesn’t end until people with names we all know are in prison. https://t.co/VdFt3cG3dK — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) March 12, 2025

It speaks volumes... all of which point to one of the many reasons Trump was put back into the White House.