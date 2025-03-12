What USAID Staffers Have Reportedly Been Instructed to Do Doesn't Raise Any Red Flags Whatsoever (JK!)

Marco Rubio Dishes Brutal Truth Bombs on Why This Hamas-Fanboy Green Card Holder’s...
Doug P. | 6:39 PM on March 12, 2025
Meme

One of the many reasons President Trump and his team have sent Democrats running for their fainting couches is a massive halt in funding for USAID:

The Trump administration said it is eliminating more than 90% of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s foreign aid contracts and $60 billion in overall U.S. assistance around the world, putting numbers on its plans to eliminate the majority of U.S. development and humanitarian help abroad. 

The cuts detailed by the administration would leave few surviving USAID projects for advocates to try to save in what are ongoing court battles with the administration. 

What happened next in response to these cuts?

Yeah, this could look a little suspicious if you're the skeptical type:

It's nice to see those who run USAID be so proud of the work they've done that reportedly nobody else should be able to see more details. 

Nothing to see here!

A senior official at USAID instructed a number of the agency’s remaining staff to convene at the agency’s now-former headquarters in Washington on Tuesday for an “all day” group effort to destroy documents stored there, many of which contain sensitive information.

The materials earmarked for destruction include contents of the agency’s “classified safes and personnel documents” at the Ronald Reagan Building, said an email sent by USAID’s acting executive director, Erica Carr, and obtained by POLITICO.

So much for "full transparency," if that was even ever a thing (it wasn't). 

"Wipe it, like with a cloth?"

Yeah, you'd think they'd want wider exposure so every American taxpayer could see the great work they've been doing.

It speaks volumes... all of which point to one of the many reasons Trump was put back into the White House.

