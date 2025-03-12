'I Now Know Why!' Alina Habba Gives a Revealing Tour of Biden's Fake Oval Office

During the years Biden was in the White House we talked about (well, mocked mostly) the fake Oval Office that was used often for announcements or meetings after which the president would take no questions as the gathered press was herded away by Joe's handlers.

It looked like a Playskool "My Lil' President" toy set:

Has Biden been booted out of the White House altogether?

Why is he back on the pretend White House set again? pic.twitter.com/J0OT4H0xux — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 9, 2024

Now that Biden and his handlers have left the building we're getting some behind-the-scenes looks at what was really going on (and why).

Alina Habba posted this brief tour of the "fake Oval Office" that Biden used frequently, complete with a big ol' teleprompter. Who was actually in charge during those four years is anybody's guess. Watch:

I cracked the case! DISGRATZ! pic.twitter.com/1hpRBObEb6 — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) March 11, 2025

We've written a bit about "Biden" signing bills and pardons with an autopen, so that brought up a good question:

Did you happen to find the autopen too? https://t.co/JZwtsoNkrY — Erica Knight (@_EricaKnight) March 12, 2025

The autopen's true location has been revealed:

Ha! That wouldn't surprise us one bit.

Wow. It’s like a horror movie. All fake. We were right. https://t.co/2YiESvqd8o — Lara Logan (@laralogan) March 11, 2025

Was anything during his term real? Even now the signatures on executive orders are being shown to have been down by a computer. North Korean style Potemkin

village. https://t.co/SxbD1uUSAe — Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 11, 2025

All while Biden's staff, with media assistance, was gaslighting like crazy about how the president was "sharp as a tack." So sharp that they were forced to show Joe the door and replace him at the top of the ticket with Kamala Harris, and we all know how that worked out for the Democrats.