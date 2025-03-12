Inflation Deflation: Even CNN Can't Ignore the GREAT Economic News As Inflation Sinks...
CNN's Kaitlan Collins Earns Massive Eye Rolls After Saying Trump Is Dodging the Press

Doug P.  |  9:36 AM on March 12, 2025
Meme screenshot

To those who pay attention to these kinds of things it's quite clear that since Donald Trump took office on January 20th to today he's probably already answered more questions from reporters than Joe Biden did in four years. 

As for the first month in office, it's not even close:

It's clear that a new narrative memo has been sent to try and make it seem like everything is "tanking" and Trump is trying to run away from it all.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins joined that talking point parade this week:

Seriously?

It couldn't be more obvious that the word of the day for Dems and media is "tanking."

And everybody knows it, but the media just keeps trying. 

THIS. Is CNN.

