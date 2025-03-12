CNN's Kaitlan Collins Earns Massive Eye Rolls After Saying Trump Is Dodging the Press

To those who pay attention to these kinds of things it's quite clear that since Donald Trump took office on January 20th to today he's probably already answered more questions from reporters than Joe Biden did in four years.

As for the first month in office, it's not even close:

🚨TRANSPARENCY: Presidential Tale of the Tape



Questions taken from press in first month of administration:



Barack Obama: 161

Joe Biden: 141

Donald Trump: 1,009



The legacy media hyperventilating over access to President Trump is a joke. pic.twitter.com/96ssWxm6NJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 26, 2025

It's clear that a new narrative memo has been sent to try and make it seem like everything is "tanking" and Trump is trying to run away from it all.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins joined that talking point parade this week:

Kaitlan Collins has called out President Donald Trump for keeping the press away amid a “tanking” stock market “tanking” after his refusal to rule out an economic downturn. pic.twitter.com/1a07ZRvHH7 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 11, 2025

Seriously?

One of the dumbest takes ever. Trump has been the most accessible president we’ve ever seen, taking more questions than any of his predecessors by Secretariat proportions. And 30 minutes after Kaitlan “called out” Trump for avoiding the media, he took questions for 30 minutes. https://t.co/hwUQRBHtQ1 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 12, 2025

It couldn't be more obvious that the word of the day for Dems and media is "tanking."

Trump has answered more questions from the press in one hour than Biden did in his entire administration. https://t.co/SCj2BvdS6g — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 12, 2025

And everybody knows it, but the media just keeps trying.

A flat out lie. https://t.co/04dAYRSeE0 — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) March 12, 2025

THIS. Is CNN.